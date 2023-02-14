Since entering the NFL in 2013, tight end Travis Kelce has only played for the Kansas City Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid. Following the Chiefs‘ Super Bowl 57 victory, Kelce proclaimed that Reid is the only coach he ever wants to play for.

Kelce’s rookie year in 2013 was also Reid’s first season with the Chiefs. The pair has now won two Super Bowls together. Kelce spoke about the bond he has with Reid and why Kansas City’s head man is the only head coach he wants to have in the NFL, via ESPN’s NFL Primetime.

“Man it’s a cheat code, the Andy Reid cheat code. He’s dialing up his favorite order every single week, man, and it’s a luxury, man,” Kelce said. “That’s why you’ll only see me playing for Kansas City my entire career, or for Andy Reid, because I know he’s gonna give me the best opportunity to go out there and have success.”

Travis Kelce played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. He caught six passes for a team-high 81 yards and a touchdown. Kelce’s 18-yard touchdown grab was the Chiefs’ first score of the game.

Kelce has been irreplaceable for the Chiefs’ offense. Over his 10 years in the league, not including the postseason, Kelce has caught 814 passes for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All Pro and now a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Under Andy Reid, Kelce has flourished into one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. As the Chiefs relish their latest Super Bowl title, Kelce says that in Kansas City and playing for Reid is exactly where he wants to be.