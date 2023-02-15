Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chugged a beer and threw it back down during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Patrick Mahomes risked everything to give the parade crowd that chug 🤣pic.twitter.com/K5qTp6cd3s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2023

Though he didn’t win a Super Bowl of his own that year, then-Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky slammed down a beer with offensive lineman Kyle Long during a White Sox game in 2019. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford were both seen chugging beers of their own.

“You talking about chugging a beer?” then-Bears head coach Matt Nagy jokingly asked. “Mitch is pretty good at it. Kyle [Long] is even better. That was impressive. Mitch did a good job.

“Obviously, he’s at the age where he can do that—not to promote it—but I was proud of him. He aced the test.”

Mahomes threw for 182 total yards and earned three touchdowns for Kansas City in Super Bowl 57, guiding the Chiefs to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles as the team was down by 10 points by halftime. He played through a reinjured high-ankle sprain after a tackle from Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards caused him to limp to the sidelines.

Patrick Mahomes helped motivate his Chiefs teammates before leading the victory against Philadelphia in the concluding game of the 2022 season, pushing them to score 24 points in the second half and earn their first Super Bowl win since 2020.

“We weren’t playing with our normal joy,” Mahomes said. “I said you can’t let the moment overtake you.”

When asked if Mahomes already belongs in the Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning had a simple response.

“Patrick (Mahomes) is in the moment,” Manning said. “He won his second MVP last night, was a no-brainer. The fact that he is in his third Super Bowl in four years, that’s all he cares about.

“But yes, the answer to that question is yet. But that’s just not on his radar, and it shouldn’t be. He should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs.”