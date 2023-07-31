It's not yet the case, but it is possible that once Patrick Mahomes' NFL career is over, he will be viewed as the better all-time quarterback than Tom Brady. For now, the Kansas City Chiefs star signal-caller will have to continue working to close the gap between him and Brady in terms of accolades, at least.

Mahomes is also humble enough to express his admiration for Brady, especially over the latter's ability to read plays and have the answer to opposing defenses even before the ball gets snapped.

“He said that he always had an answer,” Patrick Mahomes said referring to what Chiefs QB2 and former Brady backup Blaine Gabbert told him about the seven-time Super Bowl champion (h/t Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated). “There’s sometimes, even to this day, you get into a coverage, you just don’t see it. You’re like, I think … maybe. Luckily for me, I’ve been able to scramble and make plays happen. To be able to, presnap, always have an answer and make the game even easier? This is a hard game where defenses are doing a lot of different stuff. You rarely saw Tom get tricked.

Patrick Mahomes operates in a completely different style than Brady's. Whereas Mahomes usually relies on his athleticism and elusiveness in the pocket and out of it, Brady excelled at dissecting defenses without resorting to his legs.

At just 27 years old, Mahomes has plenty of time to improve in that area. It can be scary to imagine, especially for opposing defensive coordinators, that Mahomes will one day have the same pocket presence as Brady. But with Mahomes, it just seems anything is possible.