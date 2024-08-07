The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls under Andy Reid, with the Chiefs' last two championships occurring in the last two seasons. But any extra help is welcome since Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City want to become the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat. That could explain why Jon Gruden has recently been at the Chiefs’ training camp. A Super Bowl champion at the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, he goes way back with Reid from their time together as coordinators at the Green Bay Packers in the early 1990s.

Gruden’s appearance in Chiefs gear has given plenty to talk about in recent days, creating speculation on whether he’ll be alongside Reid throughout the 2024 NFL season. When asked about the head coach of a former rival roaming the practice field, Mahomes was upbeat talking about Gruden.

“Just to hear [Gruden and Andy Reid] talk about old-school football players is always cool for me being a football historian,” said Mahomes.



Mahomes also called Gruden an offensive mind, making this an interesting pair. Gruden was key in developing Brett Favre into a legend in Green Bay. Like Favre, Mahomes is a bit of a gunslinger, so perhaps Gruden could share some insight into how to level up the quarterback's game to an even scarier level than it's already at.

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs accomplish a three-peat?

If the Chiefs have Mahomes under center, they will always be a legitimate threat to compete for Super Bowl championships. Once Tom Brady retired, Mahomes became the best quarterback in the NFL and is on a fast track to surpass Brady as the greatest of all time.

Mahomes has a gift that few quarterbacks possess: He elevates any offensive weapon around him. Last season, Kansas City had a meager receiving crew, but Mahomes still made them elite, carrying the team to its second-straight Super Bowl win.

This upcoming season, the Chiefs are more or less running back the same squad but with a few minor additions. Those additions, like speedster Xavier Worthy, are going to make Kansas City even harder to defeat, making next season already feel like a wrap.

The journey for Mahomes and the Chiefs begins at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. If the Chiefs keep Mahomes upright and healthy, then the guarantee Mahomes made about Super Bowl LIX will come true.