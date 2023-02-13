Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebrating their second Super Bowl title in four seasons at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa on Sunday night, hitting the stage with The Chainsmokers just hours after winning Super Bowl LVII, per TMZ Sports.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, with Mahomes winning his second ring and second Super Bowl MVP to go along with it.

He partied accordingly afterwards, with TMZ Sports reporting “in front of a crowd hundreds of Kansas City supporters, the guys danced their faces off, while the musical group played tune after tune after tune. At one point, the quarterback and tight end were joined by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as well as team honcho Clark Hunt, who grabbed the mic to recognize the guys and rile up the crowd.”

Along with The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, Jasun Derulo and Tech N9ne also performed at the star-studded afterparty.

Patrick Mahomes was electric for Kansas City yet again, putting on a show while playing on one healthy leg. He completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 182 yards and three passing touchdowns, adding 44 rushing yards of his own while playing through a high ankle sprain.

Travis Kelce was also excellent for the red and white, logging six catches for 81 yards and his team’s opening touchdown.