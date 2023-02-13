Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebrating their second Super Bowl title in four seasons at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa on Sunday night, hitting the stage with The Chainsmokers just hours after winning Super Bowl LVII, per TMZ Sports.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, with Mahomes winning his second ring and second Super Bowl MVP to go along with it.

He partied accordingly afterwards, with TMZ Sports reporting “in front of a crowd hundreds of Kansas City supporters, the guys danced their faces off, while the musical group played tune after tune after tune. At one point, the quarterback and tight end were joined by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as well as team honcho Clark Hunt, who grabbed the mic to recognize the guys and rile up the crowd.”

Along with The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, Jasun Derulo and Tech N9ne also performed at the star-studded afterparty.

Patrick Mahomes was electric for Kansas City yet again, putting on a show while playing on one healthy leg. He completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 182 yards and three passing touchdowns, adding 44 rushing yards of his own while playing through a high ankle sprain.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Chiefs Super Bowl Fanatics

Get Your Super Bowl LVII Gear Now!

Fanatics

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, Super Bowl

How Eric Bieniemy schooled Eagles’ defense on key TDs in Super Bowl 57

Owen Crisafulli ·

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Chiefs

What Patrick Mahomes must do to surpass Tom Brady as NFL’s GOAT after Super Bowl win over Eagles

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Travis Kelce was also excellent for the red and white, logging six catches for 81 yards and his team’s opening touchdown.

In the video of the postgame party, MVP Mahomes wore a WWE-style championship belt “to let everyone know he had just won the second title of his career,” per TMZ Sports.

It’s the first celebration of many as the Kansas City Chiefs will soon return to Missouri for the championship parade, and the powerhouse team is already considered Super Bowl favorites for next season.