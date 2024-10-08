After running back Isiah Pacheco was injured in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs set out to find a replacement. Pacheco was moved to the injured reserve with a fractured fibula. So Kansas City brought back a familiar face. Kareem Hunt reunited with the Chiefs, debuting in Week 4.

Now, Hunt has found the end zone for the first time in his second go-around as a Chief. The 29-year-old RB scored on a patient five-yard run against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5, per NFL Stats on X.

The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round of the 2023 draft. The rusher found success right off the bat, running for over 1,000 yards and making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Hunt went to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He spent five years in Cleveland but never reached the same heights as he did in his initial time in Kansas City. Now Hunt is back with the Chiefs, filling in for Pacheco who will miss at least six weeks of action with his injury.

RB Kareem Hunt gets back in the end zone with the Chiefs

In Week 4 Hunt rushed 14 times for 69 yards, adding two catches for 16 receiving yards in the Chiefs win over their division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he was held out of the end zone in his 2024 Kansas City debut.

In Week 5 on Monday Night Hunt has 12 carries for 53 yards and his first score of the season. He’s also caught a pass for 15 yards. The Chiefs lead the Saints 16-7 at halftime.

In addition to Pacheco, Kansas City also lost their exciting second-year wideout Rashee Rice for the season due to a knee injury. While Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs are not expected to make a move for the veteran. Of course, the Raiders would be unlikely to send him to their division rivals anyway.

Kansas City has opened the season 4-0 and looks to remain perfect with a win over the Saints. The Chiefs continue to top the most recent NFL Power Rankings.