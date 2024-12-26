Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce had a memorable performance on Sunday. Not only did his team crush the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, but he also managed to break his tie with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez for most career touchdowns among Chiefs tight ends in history.

Before that touchdown, Kelce and Gonzalez were tied with 76 touchdowns each as Chiefs players. Gonzalez played his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs from 1997 to 2008.

Kelce's franchise record-setting touchdown came in the fourth quarter, and to celebrate the feat, he paid homage to Gonzalez by “dunking” the ball over the goalpost. However, that celly came at a cost, with the Chiefs getting slapped with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Fortunately for Kelce and the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker still managed to drain the extra-point kick which was moved to 48 yards from 33.

“I knew the score, and I knew that my guy Harrison had my back on the [PAT],” Kelce said after the game, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Kelce's touchdown and Butker's kick extended the Chiefs' lead to 19 points, and no points were scored by either team for the rest of the contest.

“So, it's showing Tony some love and just a big tribute to who he's been in this, not only this organization but who he's been for football, and we know how iconic it was that he would dunk the ball over the goalpost all the time. I gave my best effort. I don't know if I did it quite like him.”

Chiefs dominate the Steelers on Christmas Day

The Chiefs did not have much difficulty taking care of business against the Steelers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions scored the first 13 points of the contest and outscored Pittsbrugh in the second half, 16-3.

Kelce finished the game with 84 removing yards to go with that touchdown on eight catches and 11 targets. That was just Kelce's third touchdown of the season and first since a Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos at home.

The win over the Steelers also secured the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC, as they are now 15-1 with just a game left to play in the 2024 NFL regular season. Kansas City will play its regular-season finale against the Broncos in Week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.