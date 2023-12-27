Andy Reid had Travis Kelce's back on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, and the matchup did not go as planned for the Chiefs. The game had been pretty uneventful early on and Kansas City held a 7-3 lead, but back-to-back defensive touchdowns for the Raiders in a span of under 10 seconds put Las Vegas up 17-7, and the Chiefs were never able to recover. The Raiders went on to win the game 20-14, and they are now two games back of first place in the AFC West with two games remaining.

A win on Monday would've clinched the division for the Chiefs, but they instead have some more work to do. It was a frustrating afternoon, and we saw that frustration boil over when Travis Kelce threw his helmet. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid had a conversation with him about it, and Kelce appreciated what his coach did for him.

“He's looking out for me, and I love him for it,” Travis Kelce said, according to an article from ESPN. “I didn't go back out there and play good. He wanted to see the fire in me, and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me. And right now, I'm just not playing my best football and I got to f—ing lock the f— in and be more accountable for him. Be more accountable for my teammates. I got to keep my f**king cool, man, because as a leader on this team, that's not how you switch the momentum.”

The Chiefs are just one win away from clinching, but they were certainly hoping to do it on Monday. Now, they will have chances to clinch against the Cincinnati Bengals at home, and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.