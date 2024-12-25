The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Christmas and ahead of the contest, quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with Kay Adams and Netflix to discuss a variety of topics.

One of them was his teammate and top target, Travis Kelce. Adams asked Mahomes what he got Kelce for Christmas and his answer was absolutely priceless.

Just some good ol' trolling from the quarterback. Kelce does have it all though, doesn't he? One of the best tight ends in the NFL and ever. Plus, he's dating Taylor Swift. That's pretty cool in itself.

The Chiefs are still the top team in the league with a 14-1 record and look more than capable of winning their third straight Super Bowl title. Mahomes has made the most of his options downfield despite several injuries, throwing for 3,608 yards and 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Kelce leads the way with 89 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. While he's put up bigger numbers in the past, the TE is still making a major impact. He's also earned some new fans. Swifties, to be specific.

One thing to keep an eye on in this game will be Mahomes' ankle. He did injure it but has played through the ailment. On short rest, it will be interesting to see how much it bothers him. We know just how tough the Chiefs QB is and nothing will likely stop him from being on the field.

With George Pickens returning for the Steelers, they could make this game a closer one than expected. He adds another element to the Pittsburgh offense because of his explosiveness. We'll see how the stingy Chiefs defense handles the wideout.

As for Kelce's present for Mahomes? We don't know what he got him. But, these two are very close friends, so I'm sure they will be spoiling each other on Christmas.