Swifties have been wondering if Taylor Swift was at the game to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the San Fransisco 49ers.

The answer is simply no. Swift had an Eras Tour show, which she recently resumed on October 18, 2024, after a two-month break. While she was not able to attend the Chiefs' win over the 49ers, the stadium was playing the game.

Previously, Swift attended three of the Chiefs' games this season. She was at their matchups with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and New Orleans Saints.

On October 20, Swift performed her third and final show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on the Eras Tour. She now has a few days off before picking it up again in New Orleans, Louisiana. Swift then has three shows in Indianapolis, Indiana, from November 1-3.

After that, Swift heads to Canada for nine final shows. The Eras Tour will conclude with a show on December 8 in Vancouver. The tour's itinerary will consist of 149 shows by the time if is over.

Did the Chiefs beat the 49ers without Taylor Swift at the game?

Luckily, the Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the 49ers despite Taylor Swift not being at the game. They are still undefeated and beat their rivals out of their bye week.

The Chiefs won the game 28-18, thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' heroics. While his passing stats were not good—16/27, 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions—he had a huge 33-yard run. He also ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown run helped the Chiefs go up 21-12 on the 49ers. Their defense would hold the 49ers to 12 points until the final minutes when Brock Purdy ran for a touchdown.

Kelce did not have a stellar game, failing to capitalize on his momentum from the last two games. He hauled in four catches on five targets for 17 yards. Two of those catches were good for first downs, though.

The team's other tight end, Noah Gray, showed out. He caught four passes for 66 yards, leading the team in both categories. The next highest yardage total was running back Samaje Perine with 22 yards.

Next, the Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl LV rematch. The game is a Monday Night Football broadcast on November 4.

What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest concert tour to date. The ambitious tour takes an extensive look at her back catalog, playing songs from almost every album.

It started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of the year touring North America before making stops in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

To start 2024, Swift visited Japan, Australia, and Singapore throughout February and March. She then started the European leg of the tour on May 9 with a show in Nanterre, France.

The European leg of the tour concluded on August 20 after five more shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Throughout the itinerary, she performed a record-breaking eight shows at the iconic venue. She will now perform the final stint of shows in North America.

During the tour, she has had several big names open for her. Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Benson Boone, and Gracie Abrams are among the names who have played before her.