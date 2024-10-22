The Kansas City Chiefs are having a great start to the 2024 NFL season, but it has come at a cost. Kansas City is 6-0 heading into Week 8 and is well on their way to completing an NFL-first threepeat of Super Bowl victories. However, one players was not feeling like smiling at the Chiefs' facility on Tuesday.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy had to make good on a lost wager with teammate Mecole Hardman. The two wide receivers made a friendly wager regarding the outcome of this past weekend's Texas vs. Georgia game. Worthy went to Texas and Hardman to Georgia. Apparently they made a wager that the player whose team loses will have to wear the colors of the opposing team.

Georgia defeated Texas, which means that Hardman made Worthy follow through on the wager.

Hardman took a video of Worthy walking around the Chiefs' practice facility wearing a Georgia Bulldogs-branded Nike shirt, per Jordan Schultz. As you can imagine, Worthy was quite embarrassed to be wearing Georgia apparel.

It is good to see the Chiefs rookie wide receiver fitting in with the team. But perhaps he will think twice the next time one of his teammates decides to make a friendly wager like this one.

Can Chiefs continue winning streak despite mountain of wide receiver injuries?

The Chiefs are on a hot streak during the first half of the 2024 NFL season. However, the amount of injuries that are piling up on the offensive side of the ball are beginning to become worrisome.

Kansas City is down several skill-position players, particularly wide receivers. The Chiefs are currently without Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. That is not to mention that starting running back Isiah Pacheco is also on injured reserve, though he is expected to return during the second half of the regular season.

With all of these players injured, that leaves Kansas City with very few options to field a competitive offense. Their top skill position players at the moment include Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt. Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore may be thrust into the spotlight unless the Chiefs add someone before the trade deadline.

Worthy has not been a huge part of the passing game early in the season, so he seems like the most likely candidate to get more targets. The rookie has only hauled in 15 receptions for 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns through six games.

The Chiefs are doing a great job of working with what they've got on offense. Perhaps they'll continue leaning on their defense and playing ball-control football for the remainder of the season.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 8 road game against the Raiders.