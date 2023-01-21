It would be hard to dispute the statement that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have emerged as one of the greatest duos in the history of the game. A clear testament to this fact is how the Kansas City Chiefs duo are now just a few touchdowns away from shattering a record that is currently held by the great Tom Brady and long-time partner-in-crime Rob Gronkowski.

Right now, only the GOAT and Gronk have more playoff touchdowns as a quarterback-wide receiver duo than Mahomes and Kelce. Brady has thrown no less than 15 touchdown passes to Gronkowski during their time together with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes and Kelce, on the other hand, are now just three TDs away with 13.

The Chiefs duo wasted no time increasing their tally on Saturday night as they opened the scoring in their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kelce scored his first touchdown of the evening at the mid-way point of the first quarter courtesy of a Mahomes pass. This was Kansas City’s first drive of the evening, and it’s no surprise that Mahomes hit Kelce with four completed passes in the 12-play drive.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes suffered a scary-looking injury not long after their touchdown. The Chiefs superstar quarterback was able to return to the game but was later forced back to the locker room to get some tests done on his ankle. Despite being tagged as questionable to return, however, Mahomes unsurprisingly took the field to open the second half for the Chiefs.