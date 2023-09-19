In a recent GQ profile, Chris Evans, known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, echoed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's opinion that Marvel movies prioritize the characters over the actors who play them. Tarantino had previously suggested that audiences go to see Marvel films for characters like Captain America or Thor rather than the actors portraying them, Vareity reports. Evans, who played a central role in the MCU for nearly a decade, including in his own solo films and ensemble Avengers movies, admitted to agreeing with Tarantino to some extent.

Evans highlighted the unique nature of working on Marvel films, emphasizing that actors didn't always need to be front and center. He mentioned that the character often takes precedence, which can alleviate some of the pressure on the actors.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, however, had a differing perspective. He believed that Evans and some other Avengers may have convinced themselves that the character was the star rather than the actor. According to Feige, this mindset was sometimes beneficial during the filmmaking process.

Evans, who left the MCU after “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, expressed his openness to returning to the role of Captain America in the future. However, he also conveyed a sense of protectiveness towards the character and the legacy he helped build. He emphasized the importance of any potential return being in line with the original vision and not feeling like a mere cash grab.

While Evans remains open to revisiting the role that made him a household name, he is cautious about tarnishing the legacy of Captain America, indicating that a return would require careful consideration and alignment with the character's rich history within the MCU.