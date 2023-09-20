Chris Evans' Captain America role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), have been by far, the most iconic portrayal in history. But it wasn't all rainbows behind closed doors. In fact, Evans recently shared insights into his decision-making process before becoming Steve Rogers/Captain America.

In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed a list of pros and cons that weighed on his mind when Marvel Studios initially approached him.

Evans outlined the positives, emphasizing the financial security the role would offer him and his family. “The pros were that I'd be able to take care of my family forever.”

However, he didn't shy away from discussing the drawbacks. Chris Evans accepting Captain America's role means handling the challenges of fame and the loss of personal control that often accompanies it.

Looking back, Evans admitted that many of his initial concerns proved to be unfounded.

He expressed his deep affection for the role and the character. For Chris Evans, portraying Steve Rogers and Captain America allowed him to develop a profound connection with himself. Over multiple appearances in the MCU, he absorbed some of the character's traits and measured himself against them.

When asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Steve Rogers in the future, despite his apparent retirement from the MCU after “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, Evans remained open to the idea.

“I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience.” However, he emphasized the preciousness of his stint as Captain America and his reluctance to risk tarnishing the memories associated with it by returning for another MCU project.

Currently, Chris Evans' Captain America/Steve Rogers role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available for streaming on Disney+.