Ahead of the latest episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW, CM Punk posted a video of him signing autographs backstage.

However, it may have shown too much and revealed one of the tricks of the trade. Of course, most know that WWE is a scripted form of entertainment. But his video showed the rehearsals for the Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament tag team match.

The video was originally posted on his Instagram Stories. It has also been posted by Aaron Rift on X, formerly Twitter, and shows Punk signing autographs backstage ahead of RAW. In the background, a small TV is showing the feed of the ring. You can see the Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament running through spots in their upcoming match.

For some, it may not matter. After all, it is on a small screen in the background, anyway. For those that care, the Final Testament and the Miz beat the Wyatt Sicks in the match.

CM Punk's second run in WWE

Since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, CM Punk has been a fixture of Monday Night RAW. He has been one of their top stars.

He returned to WWE after almost a decade away. Since returning, he has competed in a Royal Rumble and WarGames match. He was also a part of one of the company's top feuds in 2024 against Drew McIntyre.

His return hit a roadblock at the 2024 Royal Rumble when he tore his tricep, resulting in him missing six months of action. While on the shelf, Punk fueled his feud with McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship several times, including in front of his home country of Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

Their first singles match took place at SummerSlam in August. McIntyre won the first chapter of their feud, but Punk won the next two matches.

The feud culminated at the Bad Blood PLE in October. Punk and McIntyre competed in a bloody Hell in a Cell match. Afterward, Punk and McIntyre both took hiatuses from WWE (the former's being shorter).

Since returning from his hiatus, Punk teamed with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series. Roman Reigns led the team of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Punk against the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

Punk only teamed with Reigns and the OG Bloodline because Paul Heyman called in a favor. The two have a lot of history together, and WWE fans will have to wait to see what the favor is.