For the third week in a row, Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sick6 came out to the ring during a Chad Gable segment to scare the bejesus out of the former Alpha Academy leader, all the while delivering a tape addressed to Pat McAfee that the promotion would then play on RAW later in the show.

Now at this point, the Wyatt Sick6's schtick has become relatively predictable, with Bo Dallas cutting faux-interviews with Uncle Howdy to provide some behind-the-scenes information on the group, but after an incredible debut that had fans losing their minds in the arena and on social media, the violent, real-world side of the faction simply hasn't been seen, even if fans would really like for that to be the case.

This time, Howdy's question was rather simple: tell me more about your family?

“My Family, I took those that no one wanted, the discarded, the forgotten; I gave them a purpose. They're so happy that you remembered them!” Bo Dallas declared. “Because being a glutton for punishment doesn't make being abandoned hurt less. Forsaken, alone, begging for mercy, as the buzzards circled. There's been loss, too much, but grief is the price you pay for love. But now? We must set the captives free, so they need no master. Do you think I; do you think we are sick? Then Sick is what we will be.”

Pretty standard stuff, right? These are the sort of promos WWE would do in the past to hype up in-ring debuts, but in this case, the faction has already debuted in incredible fashion, even if they haven't had an official match just yet. Still, what makes the night noteworthy for the Wyatt Sick6-os out there actually came a little later in the show, as, after talking to Gable about his understandable concerns, Adam Pearce opened the door of his office and found Dallas sitting at his desk as if he was waiting for a meeting.

Is this an acknowledgment that the Wyatt Sick6 are going to operate as a normal wrestling crew instead of silly, blood-thirsty terrors who can't be beaten between the bells so they don't work traditional matches? Or is this all meant to add even more mystery to an already interesting angle? One way or another, it sure feels like this was an important moment for the Wyatt Sick6, even if their ultimate future remains very much up in the air.

Matt Hardy weighs in on the Wyatt Sick6.

Discussing the Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy, and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy, a very good friend of the late Bray Wyatt, commented on how the faction is coming together on RAW weekly, noting that, in his opinion, the promotion is building something special where they couldn't afford to screw it up.

“It’s just evolution, and that’s what all wrestling characters have to do, and they are evolving Bo Dallas into Uncle Howdy, and they were doing it in a very believable way, and the way they did it where he said, ‘My brother was my hero, I wanted to be my brother,’ it sets the bar high for what he wants to do and what he wants to achieve. His facial expressions, his reactions, it’s great,” Matt Hardy explained via Fightful.

“They took their time with this. The way they did it, I think this was the perfect setting to build him where you’re not doing it live in front of a crowd, you can have multiple takes if that’s what they need to do or whatever, but it was practically perfect in every single way, and it added so much equity to him as a player, and it made him stand out as a leader of this group, and it’s making people buy into him. So I am super happy for him, I love what he’s done, and I think they have nailed this so far.”

If there's one person outside of the WWE Universe who could be critical about how the promotion is handling Wyatt's legacy, it's Hardy, as the duo worked together as the Deleter of Worlds last decade. If he appreciates what Dallas, Howdy, and the rest of the Wyatt Sick6 are doing to keep Wyatt's name and legacy alive, well, then WWE should be proud of themselves, as there's no reason for his to lie about the group unless the Hardy Boyz are the next TNA act to pass through the don't-call-it-the-Forbidden-Door as part of this current co-promotional operation.