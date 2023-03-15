My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

This upcoming WrestleMania will tell us a lot about the future of both of WWE’s world championships. Roman Reigns has held both the WWE and Universal Championships for almost a year. I also can’t fail to mention that he’s held onto the Universal Championship for over 920 days. Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime and has cemented himself as an all-time great with this historic championship reign. With that said, it may be time to shake things up.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Cody Rhodes being the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. Since returning to the company at last year’s WrestleMania, he’s made it clear he returned to win the WWE Championship. He arguably had the feud of the year with Seth Rollins, going 3-0 in three blockbuster matches. He looked like a warrior defeating Rollins in Hell in a Cell, despite sporting a torn pec. Although he’s missed some time and missed out on some great matches along the way, fans have always believed that he is the one to defeat Reigns. Sami Zayn had fans thinking he could be the one to do it, but if anybody is going to dethrone Roman that isn’t in the Bloodline, it’s Rhodes.

With that said, WWE can always swerve us and have Reigns walk out of WrestleMania as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But we’re going to assume Rhodes defeats Reigns at WrestleMania. If Rhodes defeats Reigns, it’s time for WWE to split up their world championships. The idea to unify both titles worked for Reigns, but once he loses both belts, WWE needs to go back to having two world champions. The unified championship helped cement Reigns as one of the greatest champions of this generation. Now that his reign is over, there’s no need to have both titles together.

While on The Bart Winkler Show, Rhodes spoke about the possibility of WWE splitting the two world championships. Rhodes says he doesn’t mind the idea of the company doing that.

“What it will take for the titles to potentially be separated is … maybe who leaves, after leaving WrestleMania, I think it’s a time when, perhaps, management can step in and make that call so that you never put it on potentially me or potentially Roman Reigns,” Rhodes said.

If the company splits the titles, Cody Rhodes will likely want to keep the WWE Championship. It’s the title he’s been chasing and the one his father never won.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Of course the thing that I want my hands on is the WWE Championship,” Rhodes said. “It’s the one that pop never got … I think that’s a good time for maybe management to step in, and if they did, I would be all about it.”

As great as Reigns’ championship run has been, the main event scene has been boring without another world champion. Reigns’ limited appearances and title defenses define him as a “must-see” superstar, but it weakens the world championship scene. There are no titles for main event talent to compete for if Reigns is holding both of them hostage. WWE has done a great job at boosting the value of both the Intercontinental and United States Championships, but they still need another world championship for everyone to compete for.

Besides, there are two shows. Both Raw and Smackdown deserve their own world champion. In my opinion, WWE needs to bring back the draft to solidify rosters, so each show has its respective champions, and this is something they can easily do post-Mania. Having a world champion on each brand makes the show more entertaining. Knowing you’ll see a world champion each week gives fans more reason to watch. This isn’t to say Reigns hasn’t brought in viewers every time he’s on television, but WWE needs at least one consistent champion who’s on TV each week. They have a handful of superstars who can carry that torch, but WWE has to split the belts first.

Do you think WWE should split up both the WWE and Universal Championships? Having one world championship adds prestige and value to it. but it also takes away opportunities from other incredible wrestlers to make their mark. Whether it’s Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes who walks out of WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it may be time for WWE to split up the titles.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!