My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in what is being hyped up as one of the most significant main events in WrestleMania history. Since Rhodes’ return to WWE last year, fans have thought he would be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. After returning to WWE, Rhodes has vowed to finish his story. He returned to WWE to win the WWE Championship, the title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, had never won.

After having three incredible matches against Seth Rollins, concluding at Hell in a Cell, Rhodes tore his pec and was forced to miss seven months. He returned to win the Royal Rumble despite missing time, setting up his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Since Roman Reigns ended his feud with Sami Zayn, WWE has done an unbelievable job of hyping up this dream match.

The back-and-forth promos between Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns have been nothing short of excellent. Even when Roman Reigns isn’t on the show, Heyman continues to add layers to the feud. Roman Reigns also continues to show improvement on the mic throughout this feud. Reigns is light years better on the mic now compared to a few years ago. We all have Paul Heyman to thank for that. Plus, the emotion Cody Rhodes brings to the table when he delivers a promo tells you how important this match is to him. Rhodes doesn’t want to win this match and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for himself but also the fans and his family.

While speaking on the Stadium Astro YouTube channel, Rhodes says he doesn’t plan to be a part-time champion. Rhodes wants a busy schedule, similar to Ric Flair in the ’80s and Bret Hart in the ’90s.

“Like the song Kingdom says, ‘I’ll follow you till the end,’ Rhodes said. “When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done, where there’s a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule. It would mean vindication for me, for sure.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cody Rhodes would go on to talk about what winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would mean to him.

“It would mean vindication,” Rhodes said. “I’ve made a great career out of proving people wrong, and I’ve taken the attitude as of now about proving people right, especially this new audience with WWE that has really warmly welcomed me back. A whole new audience that kind of pairs well with the independent audience I was able to bring over and hopefully bring as many folks as I could. They pair so well together. It’s vindication for both those who are just in it now; this is their first ride with ‘The American Nightmare.’ They like what they’re seeing. Then, it’s vindication for those who have been there every step of the way.”

If/when Cody Rhodes becomes world champion, he wants to do it the right way. He doesn’t want a light schedule similar to Roman Reigns and what Brock Lesnar had years ago. Fans have been used to seeing part-time champions over the years, and Rhodes wants to change that. He wants to be a fighting champion. He wants to be the face of the company and represent them wherever he goes.

Believe it or not, WrestleMania will be the first time Rhodes has ever fought for a world championship in WWE. Despite being hyped up as the first man to pin Reigns in over four years, Rhodes is the true underdog. From dashing, to Stardust, to the American Nightmare, it took Rhodes a while to get to where he is today. We’ll see if Cody Rhodes actually does the unthinkable and dethrones Roman Reigns, but there’s no doubt he deserves to win this match.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!