Chris Martin of Coldplay gave a shoutout to a sunglasses-wearing concertgoer who looked like U2's Bono during a recent show on their Music of the Spheres Tour.

During a song, Martin went off-script and ad-libbed during a song. They showed a fan in the crowd wearing blue shades with his hair slicked back. To be fair, he does somewhat resemble the U2 singer. Chris Martin made sure to point this out.

“Hello, my beautiful brother. This isn't something that I had planned,” Martin sang. “But I do have to say that in a very strong way, you look like the singer from my favorite band.”

This show happened in Helsinki, Finland, on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour. They played a second show there the following night on July 28. Coldplay has two more shows on July 30 and 31 before they are finished in Finland.

Coldplay 2024 tour

Since March 18, 2022, Coldplay has been on their eighth concert tour. Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion are all present for the tour.

The tour is their first since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in support of their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres and the forthcoming Moon Music.

Over 177 shows will have been played by the time Coldplay is done. The tour will conclude on November 16 after three shows at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Who is U2 singer Bono?

Bono has been the lead singer of the Irish rock band U2 since 1976. He is known for his spiritual and political themes in his lyrics and belting voice.

In addition to his work with U2, Bono has been active in fighting extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa. He is known for his work with the EDUN, ONE Campaign, and Product Red, co-founding all of the organizations.

As a group, U2 has released 15 studio albums. Their most recent was Songs of Surrender, a tie-in to Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. It featured 40 re-recorded songs from their back catalog.

Bono released his memoir in 2022 and embarked on a solo tour. The Stories of Surrender Tour traveled across North America and Europe. It concluded with an 11-show residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in 2023.

U2 is fresh off finishing their first-ever concert residency as a group. U2:UV Achtung Baby, Live at Sphere was a 40-date residency in Las Vegas. They became the first band to play at the Sphere. Phish and Dead and Company have since played shows there. The Eagles will soon play a residency at the venue from September 2024 through January 2025.

Coldplay July 27, 2024 show, setlist

Below is the full setlist from Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour setlist from July 27, 2024, with the Bono lookalike.

Planets (Act I)

“Higher Power”

“Adventure of a Lifetime”

“Paradise”

“The Scientist”

Moons (Act II)

“Viva la Vida”

“Hymn for the Weekend”

“Everglow” (with Ben Huuri)

“Charlie Brown”

“Yellow”

Stars (Act III)

“Human Heart”

“People of the Pride”

“Clocks”

“Infinity Sign”

“Something Just Like This” (The Chansmokers cover)

“My Universe”

“A Sky Full of Stars”

Home (Act IV)