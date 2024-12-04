The Colorado football program narrowly missed out on a potential berth in the college football playoff this year, finishing the campaign at 9-3 after a blowout win over Oklahoma State and just missing a chance to compete in the Big 12 Championship Game. Still, it was a wildly successful year for head coach Deion Sanders and company after winning just four games in his first season with the program.

Now is the time of year when players all across the country are starting to look for greener pastures by hitting the transfer portal, addition from which were a huge part of the reason why Colorado was able to find such success this year.

However, even Deion Sanders isn't immune to players leaving in the portal, and that happened on Tuesday with Nahmier Robinson, son of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, announcing his departure.

However, Sanders was all class in his response to the news, writing, “Love ya man and I Believe you’re gonna soar. God bless u.”

“Love you too Coach,” replied Robinson.

Robinson is a former three star cornerback who spent two seasons in Boulder, first as a redshirt his freshman year and then this past season, when he appeared in two games, per Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire.

It's unclear at this point where Robinson will be taking his talents next.

A resurgent year for Colorado football

Overall, this 2024 season has to be considered a great success for the Colorado football program by any measure, even if they weren't quite able to make it to their ultimate goal.

While the team began the Sanders era with a bang last year by knocking off then-national championship runner up TCU on the road, those positive vibes fizzled quickly on the Buffaloes in 2023, ultimately culminating in a four-win season.

However, although their start was a bit shaky this time around, Colorado was able to rebound in 2024, picking up several impressive wins led by Sanders' son Shedeur, the team's quarterback, as well as cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who is on the short list of candidates to bring home this year's Heisman Trophy.

The team saw the transfer portal work to its advantage in many ways, especially with some of the additions along the offensive line to help give Shedeur more time in the pocket.

In any case, Colorado football will now wait to see which bowl game they are invited to to finish out their season strong.