Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has wasted no time turning around the fortunes of his organization. Although Sanders' arrival this year was met with skepticism, the Buffaloes have started 2-0, including a huge road win against the TCU Horned Frogs to open up the season.

One person who isn't surprised by the success is Deion Sanders' former Atlanta Braves teammate John Smoltz.

“I'm not surprised at what he's done by putting Colorado on the map because he's good at everything,” said Smoltz, per The Athletic.

John Smoltz and Sanders played together on the Braves in the early 1990s during the days when Sanders was a member of both the MLB and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

$29.5 million was enticing enough for Sanders to ditch Jackson State, where he had found success as the head coach since 2020, in favor of the Colorado football program this past offseason.

Last year, the Buffaloes won just a single game, leading many to speculate that it would take a while for Sanders to steer the program towards success. However, with the help of transfers including his son Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver star Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes have exceeded all expectations thus far and have become the talk of the college football world through two weeks.

The most recent example came during a home victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week Two.

Colorado football will hope to make it 3-0 when they play host to the Colorado State Rams this coming Saturday. That game is slated to kick off at 10:00 PM ET.