The Colorado football team faced Texas Tech in Week 11, defeating them 41-27. With the win, Deion Sanders' team moved to 7-2 and will continue to be ranked for at least one more week. However, the win wasn't the only story out of the game. After Shilo Sanders scored a defensive touchdown, quarterback Shedeur Sanders got into it with a Texas Tech ball boy.

Late in the fourth quarter, Sanders picked up a fumble and returned it six yards for a touchdown. With what looked like the intention to keep the ball, Sanders was jogging off the field.

However, a Texas Tech ball boy snuck in and tried to take the ball away from him. Upon getting the ball back, Shedeur started talking to the ball boy, arguing with him over the situation. It isn't known exactly what was said, but it didn't look nice.

Colorado football looking to make Big 12 Championship Game in Deion Sanders' Year 2

Coming into the season, expectations weren't too high for Deion Sanders' squad, coming off of a season in which they didn't even come close to making a bowl game. However, things have gone very, very well. After 11 weeks, the Buffalos are 7-2 and in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 thanks to a 5-1 conference record. The only team they sit behind? Undefeated BYU.

If the Buffalos win out, that means they will make the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time since 2005, when they lost to Texas. They would likely face BYU in that game as well. If they were to win, it would guarantee them a spot in the College Football Playoff and even earn them a bye.

Now, how can they win out to make that a reality? They have to beat just three more teams, all unranked. Those opponents are Kansas, Utah, and Oklahoma State. The best of those three is Kansas, who sits at 2-4 in conference play and 3-6 overall. Oklahoma State and Utah, on the other hand, are the worst two in the conference, with the Cowboys 0-7 in conference and 3-7 overall, and Utah 1-5 in conference play and 4-5 overall.