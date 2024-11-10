The Colorado football program got tested by the Texas Tech Raiders on Saturday. The Buffaloes entered the matchup with a 6-2 record but knew they needed to take care of business against the 6-3 Raiders. Deion Sanders' squad rose to the occasion with the help of standout performances from his sons Shilo and Shedeur, and the brothers further caught fans' attention with a signature celebration.

Late in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton threw a pass that failed to get past the line of scrimmage and was considered a fumble. Shilo Sanders scooped the ball up and ran into the nearby end zone to help seal the win for the Buffaloes. He then broke out one of Deion Sanders' iconic celebrations, one that Shedeur had previously performed in 2023 as well, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Shilo Sanders ended Colorado's 41-27 win over Texas Tech with five solo tackles and one assisted tackle in addition to his huge fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders spearheaded the Buffaloes' offensive attack.

The senior quarterback finished with 291 yards and three touchdowns. His offensive running mate Travis Hunter led the Colorado football squad's receiving lineup with 99 yards and one TD on just six receptions.

ClutchPoints' Scotty White made three bold predictions for Hunter before the game, and Hunter fulfilled White's touchdown prediction.

“Travis Hunter will find his way into the end zone this weekend, but it could happen in a couple different ways. He is a hawk on defense that is very capable of turning an interception into six points, but Hunter is also the best offensive weapon that the Colorado football team has. He has eight receiving touchdowns on the year. One way or another, he will score,” White wrote.

Hunter and the Sanders brothers are on a mission to maintain their intensity as Colorado continues to march toward a bowl game appearance.