When America falls in love with someone, it analyzes, critiques and obsesses until every aspect of the person's public life is subjected to debate. Colorado football star and future NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter is a full-blown phenomenon after winning the Heisman Trophy. People are captivated by his two-way impact on the field, and the aura that surrounds him off of it. But fame breeds scrutiny.

Many fans are not fond of Hunter's fiancee, Leanna Lenee, and believe she is being unfaithful and using the cornerback/wide receiver hybrid for his money and popularity. That viewpoint has been echoed by public figures, including former All-Pro Dez Bryant, rapper and actor Bow Wow and comedian Godfrey.

The warnings and unsolicited advice come after old videos of Lenee dancing intimately with another man and leaked direct messages surfaced on social media. Though, because the timeline of Hunter's relationship is unclear, it is difficult to draw conclusions. Speculation is running rampant all the same, however. Subsequently, both the 21-year-old and his wife-to-be deactivated their Instagram accounts.

Prominent sports personality Stephen A. Smith is applauding their blackout and is speaking up for Leanna Lenee amid the constant backslash.

“I don't want to hear about anything she may have done years ago,” he said on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” “She's a young lady, come on y'all. She ain't some seasoned grown woman who's experienced and living her life, manipulating things. She's a young lady. Mistakes happen. So, I'm not here to criticize her, certainly not here to criticize Travis Hunter.”

Smith is following the lead of Colorado quarterback and Hunter's close friend, Shedeur Sanders, who called out celebrities for commenting on the relationship rather than reaching out to the young athlete privately. Even if one is genuinely worried for Travis Hunter, it is selfish to voice concerns for all to see. These public lectures only bring unwanted attention his way.

When strangers or mere acquaintances make bold assertions on social media, their message is naturally going to be received with skepticism. Hunter is clearly agitated and is firing back at the notion that his fiancee is a “gold digger.” He says Lenee helps him make money, and thus dared people to use the same term to describe him. This saga is likely not over.

In the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, eyes will continue to be glued to Hunter's relationship. Fans will do their sleuthing and probably find more videos or posts to examine. But these two people are going to press on, regardless. Whatever happens is going to happen. You can only hope for the best.

Stephen A. Smith is interested in letting things play out, and that is something others will begrudgingly have to accept as well.