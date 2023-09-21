Coach Prime and Colorado football have been captivating the nation all season long. The Buffaloes turned in a game for the ages in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The game against Colorado State required a 98-yard drive by Colorado's offense, where they had to score a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to send it to overtime. The thriller that the entire nation watched ended with a Colorado win in double overtime. Nobody can get enough of Colorado, and their game against Colorado State was the fifth-most-watched game on ESPN in history and the most-watched game on the late-night slate ever. The Buffaloes amassed 9.3 million viewers. That game didn't kick off until after 10 p.m. ET, so their next game might get even more viewership. Next up for No. 19 Colorado is a game against No. 10 Oregon. We will explain everything you need to know on how to satisfy your diet of Colorado football.

When and where is the game?

On Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Colorado faces their toughest challenge yet. After a narrow home game victory over in-state rival Colorado State, the Buffaloes have to travel to Eugene, Oregon, to take on the Ducks. The game is at Autzen Stadium.

How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon

ABC will have broadcasting rights to Colorado's next game. The action can be live-streamed on fuboTV. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George make up the broadcast crew.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV channel: ABC | Live Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon -21 | O/U 70.5

Colorado concerns

After the close call against Colorado State, the Buffaloes fell one spot in the national rankings to 19. Although their offense has been impressive, the Rams were able to limit their production in the first half. On top of that, the Buffaloes' defense has been hit or miss. They lack size on the defensive front, and teams have been able to take advantage of that. TCU scored 42 points on Colorado's defense, while Colorado State scored 35.

On top of that, their depth on both sides of the ball got a lot thinner with an injury to Travis Hunter. The two-way superstar is arguably Colorado's best player on both sides of the ball. His stamina and skill level have shocked the nation, but he was hit late on a play by Colorado State's Henry Blackburn and lacerated his liver. The injury will keep Hunter out for a few weeks.

Even with these concerns, the team is so frequently discussed for a reason. Head coach Deion Sanders has this team well-coached and fully bought into his system. It has paid off so far, and Colorado has displayed one of the most impressive offenses in the nation.

Colorado's offense

Shedeur Sanders' 107 completions are the most in the nation, and his 1,251 passing yards rank second. He is in the top 10 in completion percentage (78.7%) and passing touchdowns (10) as well. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate Heisman threat, and he leads a lethal spread offense.

Colorado often deploys an empty backfield, and they have enough receiver depth to make up for Hunter's injury. Both USF transfers, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver, have developed into some of the best pass catchers in the game. Horn had a rough game against Colorado State with drops, but he showed up when the team needed him the most, securing Colorado's final touchdown in regulation. He is fifth in the nation with 26 receptions. Weaver might be Sanders' favorite target, as he has 25 receptions and 386 receiving yards, both of which rank in the top 10 in college football.

Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. will likely take Hunter's role in the offense. He is one of six Colorado pass catchers with over 100 receiving yards. Michael Harrison also broke out in Colorado's last game. The tight end caught both of the overtime touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

While Colorado's biggest weakness on offense has been their rushing attack, starting running back Dylan Edwards has been phenomenal in the passing game. He has more yards receiving (160) than he does rushing (136).

If Colorado is to beat Oregon, they will need their most well-rounded game yet. Colorado's highs have been great, but Deion Sanders doesn't believe they've played a complete game.

Oregon storylines

Travis Hunter's injury does come at a bad time for Colorado, as 10th-ranked Oregon has one of the best passing attacks in the nation. The Ducks will look to take advantage of his absence, and Bo Nix is more than capable of having an explosive game. The Oregon quarterback is a college veteran in his fifth season as a college starting quarterback. Nix has 1,564 passing attempts in his career.

With lots of experience, Nix has the potential to thrive against a young and still-growing together Colorado team. The Buffaloes' roster is filled with transfers and freshmen, and while talent has trumped chemistry concerns so far, it isn't easy to win college football games without experience.

Oregon's offense is one of the few that can rival Colorado's, and Nix has a lot of weapons around him. Their 174 total points are the second-most in college football. While Nix does have eight passing touchdowns, it has actually been the ground game that has led the way.

Jordan James and Bucky Irving have combined for 371 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, and Dante Dowdell all have a rushing touchdown as well. Often times Nix has driven the team down the field, and the running backs would punch it in in the red zone. It has made for one of the most balanced attacks in football.

The game is the biggest game of the week in college football. Colorado football under Deion Sanders has done nothing but win and prove doubters wrong along the way, but Oregon is by far their best opponent yet. Who do you think will win the game between the two top 20 programs?