One week off is all that Anthony Richardson will get during the Indianapolis Colts 2023 preseason. After sitting out the Colts' 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears, Anthony Richardson will be back under center for the start of Indianapolis' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Colts coach Shane Steichen.

Week 2 of the preseason was a surprising one for Indianapolis and their rookie quarterback. It started with Steichen naming Richardson the Colts' starting quarterback shortly after his NFL debut. After winning the job, Richardson didn't see the field in the team's next exhibition game.

There had been speculation that Gardner Minshew might be the Colts' starting quarterback, at least for a portion of the 2023 season, before Richardson took the reins. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft entered the league with limited experience under center, making just 13 starts for Florida in his college football career. Richardson only completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year.

Because Richardson is so raw, it made sense that he would receive as much playing time as possible in the preseason. Instead, it was Minshew and Sam Ehlinger who split time at quarterback in the Colts' second preseason game.

Richardson started the Colts' preseason opener. He completed seven of 12 passes for 67 yards. Richardson settled down after being picked off on the opening drive of Indianapolis' 23-19 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts-Eagles Week 3 preseason game is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Indianapolis will have more than two weeks off between its preseason finale and regular-season opener.