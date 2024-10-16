The Indianapolis Colts have been without star running back Jonathan Taylor since Week 4 as he battles through an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, Taylor is doing everything he can to be on the field.

Indianapolis lost their first game without Taylor against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-34. However, they bounced back to take down the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, 2o-17. Getting Taylor back in the offensive gameplan would only improve the Colts' chances of going on a win streak, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“I'm definitely feeling better this week,” Taylor said. “Ankles are nothing new to me, I've been dealing with them for quite a bit. I'm doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week. The high ankles are always tricky, especially when you're playing a high contact sport.

“I'm up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis are going to do everything we can do to be back out there this week and the coming weeks,” Taylor continued. “You want to be out there with your team making plays. But I have the utmost confidence in our team.”

Taylor still has no official timeline for his return. His practice status throughout the week will determine whether he will play or not. The running back has yet to practice since suffering his injury. If he could get some reps in, Indianapolis would feel more confident instilling him back in the offense.

But once he is fully read, Jonathan Taylor's return will be a massive boon for the Colts. Through four games this season, he has run for 349 yards and two touchdowns. If Indianapolis is serious about making a playoff push, having their franchise running back in the mix will make a world of difference.