After a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8 the Indianapolis Colts fell to 4-4 on the season. Following his poor showing in the defeat to a divisional foe, the Colts have benched Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran passer Joe Flacco.

Flacco started in Weeks 5 and 6 while Richardson was sidelined with an oblique injury but the second-year QB got his job back once he was healthy enough to take the field in Week 7. This time, the team is turning to Flacco based on Richardson’s play and not his health.

The Colts’ decision is polarizing, with plenty of reactions on both sides of the issue. Former quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky weighed in on the team’s move. “It’s a tough decision… right now to win, it’s best to have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback,” Orlovsky admitted, via NFL on ESPN. “The questions that I have are… What are you going to win? Is the goal to win nine, 10 games and get into the [playoffs]? You’re not going to beat, with Joe Flacco, Kansas City, or Houston more than likely, or the Buffalo Bills. So what are we actually trying to go win?” Orlovsky asked.

Richardson did not cover himself in glory on Sunday. The second-year passer went just 10/32 for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled twice, losing one. He’s now tied for the third most interceptions in the league despite playing in just six games and putting the ball in the air a mere 133 times. Richardson’s six fumbles this season are tied for the most in the NFL. He’s lost two of the six.

What does the Colts’ future at quarterback look like after Anthony Richardson benching?

Just as concerning as the turnovers are Richardson's accuracy issues. His 44.4 completion percentage is dead last in the league among quarterbacks with at least 14 attempts per game.

When given the opportunity, Flacco played well. He took over for an injured Richardson in Week 4, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. He nearly led an incredible comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 and he played well enough to win a close game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

He’s completed 65.7 percent of his 108 attempts on the season and thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception. His passer rating is 102.2 compared to Richardson’s 57.2.

Growing pains were to be expected from Richardson, who the Colts selected with the fourth overall pick in 2023. But he’s displayed a clear lack of progress this season and his performance against the Texans could be the final straw.

It certainly didn’t help that Richardson took himself out of the game after back-to-back scrambles because he was tired. That’s something a running back or receiver might do but it’s unheard of for a quarterback. Especially considering he departed on a third-and-goal play in the second half of a winnable game.

Richardson’s decision to take a breather while the team he’s supposed to be leading was trying to score was met with hard criticism. Yet while it likely factored in, it’s doubtful the decision to bench Richardson was directly related to his “tap out.” Either way, the sophomore signal caller will be on the bench when the Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.