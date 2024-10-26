After a sluggish 0-2 start to the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts have won four of their last five games and now have an opportunity on Sunday afternoon to move into a tie atop the AFC South with the defending division champion Houston Texans. Fortunately for the Colts, they'll be benefitting from the return of one of the best interior defenders in the NFL on Sunday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts have activated 3-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from injured reserve and he’ll play Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Buckner has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Indy's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DeForest Buckner has been a terror against CJ Stroud and the Texans in Indianapolis' last three meetings with their AFC South rival. The two-time All-Pro has notched 3.5 sacks in those games, including 1.5 in a 29-27 Week 1 loss to Houston earlier in the year. Buckner's presence in the middle of the Colts defense will likely be a tremendous help to a unit that is 31st in rushing yards allowed and 25th in sacks, and with games ahead against the Bills, Vikings and Lions, they'll certainly be tested.

Buckner isn't the only former Pro Bowler who will be returning to the Colts lineup on Sunday against the Texans. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing in 2021, will be back too following a three game absence due to an ankle injury suffered in a Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Taylor notched the 22nd-best rushing season in NFL history three years ago, injuries have plagued him. He's missed 16 of a possible 41 games in that time.