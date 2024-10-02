The Indianapolis Colts could be without both components of their dynamic duo in the running game when they take on their division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Star running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in the Colts' Week 4 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his status for Week 5 is uncertain. Quarterback Anthony Richardson also left the game against the Steelers with a hip injury, so Indianapolis could be without that element of the quarterback in the run game.

On Tuesday, the Colts made a move that suggests that Taylor may have to miss a game due to his injury. The team re-signed undrafted rookie free agent running back Trent Pennix to their practice squad to add some running back depth before the end of the week, the team announced.

Pennix spent this offseason with the Colts after signing with them as an undrafted rookie. He was waived in August, according to Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue.

The North Carolina State product scored 12 touchdowns in five seasons with the Wolfpack, playing some running back and spending some time at tight end as well.

Colts running game could take massive hit with Jonathan Taylor injury

If Jonathan Taylor is forced to miss any time due to that high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4, it would be a major blow to the Colts' offense and their running game, which has carried the unit so far this season.

Taylor has a pair of 100-yard games already this season and has found the end zone four times. After a few injury-riddled seasons, Taylor looks like one of the top running backs in the league still, and has driven this offense forward in the first month of the season.

If Taylor is forced to miss any time, Trey Sermon would step in and be the No. 1 back. Sermon has shown flashes over his four-year career with multiple teams, and has already found the end zone once this season for the Colts. However, he doesn't have the same ability as a runner that Taylor does, so Shane Steichen and the Colts will see some drop off there.

The running game would also suffer if quarterback Anthony Richardson is unable to play, which is a possibility after he left Sunday's game with a hip injury. Richardson is an incredible athlete at his position, and Steichen has become adept at utilizing the quarterback as a weapon in the running game from his time working with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. If both Taylor and Richardson are unable to go, the Colts might find it difficult to move the ball on the ground.