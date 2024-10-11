After being expected to miss a few weeks, Michael Pittman Jr. was a full participant in practice as the Indianapolis Colts are set to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

“Colts WRs Michael Pittman, Jr. and Josh Downs were both full participants in practice today and are listed as questionable to play on Sunday,” Field Yates tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pittman played in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but suffered a back injury, which was supposed to keep him sidelined. The Colts never put him on injured reserve, which was a good sign, but being a full participant in practice is good news for the team.