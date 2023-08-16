Preparing for the 2023 NFL season, the Washington Commanders are getting ready for action. They're in training camp and have played a preseason game, where players are working hard to earn their starting spots. Some players are doing well, but others might lose their spots. Let's talk about Andrew Wylie and Logan Thomas, who are having a bit of a tough time so far. We'll also chat about how the Commanders did in the 2022-2023 NFL season and what to expect in 2023.

How the Commanders Did in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Last season, the Washington Commanders played in the NFL and had a record of 8 wins, 8 losses, and 1 tie. They stood in fourth place in their division, the NFC East, but they didn't make it to the playoffs. The team had a mix of quarterbacks, like Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Howell. This made the offense a bit inconsistent. On the flip side, there was good news on the defensive end. The team drafted Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin in 2023, adding them to a solid group that included Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The Commanders haven't been in the playoffs much lately, only 5 times since 2000, with just 1 win. Fans are hoping they can break the slump and have a breakthrough 2023 NFL season.

Now, let's take a closer look at two players who might not keep their starting positions this year.

1. Andrew Wylie

The Commanders are worried about their offensive line this year. They think they've made improvements, but it's still tough. In their first practice game against the Cleveland Browns, the protection for the quarterback looked a bit shaky. Some players did okay, but Andrew Wylie had a hard time on the field.

Andrew Wylie is a right tackle, and the Commanders put a lot of money into him. He was part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team and has a connection with Eric Bieniemy. However, his performance in their preseason game wasn't the best. He struggled to protect the quarterback from the Browns' pass rushers. Plus, he got some penalties, which is a problem the team wants to avoid in the future.

It's still early, and Wylie has a lot of experience. He also knows he needs to do better. That said, at least in one preseason game, he looked like a weak link.

2. Logan Thomas

Starting tight end Logan Thomas couldn't join team practices because of a calf injury. To nobody's surprise, the team is being careful with him since he's a bit older. As such, a young gun like Cole Turner could step in for him. That would make sense as he's currently doing a good job.

Because Logan Thomas couldn't practice, this was a chance for Cole Turner to show he could take on more responsibilities in the coming season. He's new and didn't play much as a rookie, but he's doing well so far.

Cole Turner had a good day. pic.twitter.com/oCItTatxGE — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Cole Turner is doing a pretty good job running his routes, and he's a reliable target for the quarterbacks, especially in short-to-medium passes. In the practice game, he caught four passes for 31 yards. That might not sound like a lot, but it's a step in the right direction for him. He's had a good camp, and if he keeps it up, he might become coach Ron Rivera's first choice to step into the starting unit if Thomas' injury persists.

The team really wants Logan Thomas to be healthy and play well. But that's not guaranteed, and if he's not ready, Cole Turner could be a strong option, considering how well he's been performing.

Looking at the Team's Future

Even though they're having some issues in training camp, the Commanders have reasons to be hopeful for the 2023 NFL season. They've added some key players in the off-season, like the aforementioned Wylie, backup QB Jacoby Brissett, and Cody Barton. They also have a young and talented quarterback, Sam Howell, who could become really good. If Howell gets better in his second season and the offensive line stays healthy and does well, the team's offense could improve a lot. On defense, players like Young and Jamin Davis could step up and help the team's pass rush.

What's Next

The Commanders have an important season ahead in 2023. The competition for starting spots is fierce in training camp. Some players are safe in their positions, but others might lose their spots. Andrew Wylie and Logan Thomas are having a tough time in training camp and could lose their spots. Still, the team has reasons to be hopeful, with new players and a talented young quarterback. If they stay healthy and play well, they could do much better in 2023.