The Washington Commanders will have cornerback Marshon Lattimore back in action just in time for their Wild Card clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the positive news during a press conference, saying, “He hit all the markers we need to see, so we’re pumped to have him back.” via Nicki Jhabvala on X, formerly Twitter. The update solidifies Lattimore's availability for one of the most anticipated player matchups in the postseason.

Lattimore’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Washington as they gear up to face the Buccaneers’ star wide receiver Mike Evans. The two have developed a storied rivalry that dates back to Lattimore’s rookie season in 2017, often highlighted by intense on-field battles and even post-play altercations. In fact, Evans has been suspended twice for physical confrontations with Lattimore, a testament to how heated their matchups can get.

The Commanders acquired Lattimore in a blockbuster trade earlier this season, a move aimed at bolstering their secondary for moments exactly like this. Although he has appeared in just one game since joining the team due to a nagging hamstring injury, Lattimore’s reputation as a shutdown cornerback makes him invaluable for Washington’s playoff run. His ability to neutralize top receivers like Evans has been a hallmark of his four Pro Bowl career.

Marshon Lattimore will line up across from Mike Evans for the Commanders

In their most recent matchup earlier this season, Lattimore held Evans to just two catches for 34 yards. The impact of Lattimore's absence was evident when the Buccaneers faced the Saints last week—without him in the secondary, Evans recorded nine catches for 89 yards. Washington will hope for a similar shutdown performance from their star cornerback on Sunday.

Quinn expressed confidence in Lattimore’s readiness, emphasizing the importance of his presence on the field. “The skillset Marshon brings is exactly what we need in these moments. His experience and ability to disrupt top receivers will be crucial,” Quinn said. Lattimore participated fully in practice this week, signaling he is primed for a full workload.

The playoff intensity adds another layer to the Evans-Lattimore rivalry. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles dismissed concerns about distractions, stating, “Mike is a pro and he understands what’s at stake. They’re both great players and they both like to compete.”

With the stakes at an all-time high, this matchup could determine the game’s outcome. Washington will rely on Lattimore to contain Evans and lead their defense, while Tampa Bay hopes their star receiver can break free and deliver a game-changing performance. Sunday night’s clash at Raymond James Stadium promises to be a memorable chapter in their rivalry.