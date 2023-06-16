Kareem Hunt's unemployment days could be nearing an end. The Washington Commanders “have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes,” CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Thursday night.

While the team is in the very early stages of their feeling-out process, the running back could be a potential fit if a deal is indeed agreed upon. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to lead Washington's backfield with Antonio Gibson also mixing in. Both struggled to generate much yardage with their opportunities last season, however. Hunt had his own problems with just 3.8 yards per carry, but he could add valuable versatility and depth to the roster.

The 27 year-old continues to find work in the passing game, which can help mitigate his visible decline. Hunt's departure from the Cleveland Browns was inevitable, but he was a key component of their offense for a few seasons. Although a comeback with the Commanders would unlikely result in much individual success, he could see an uptick in volume given the franchise's uncertain quarterback situation.

The former Pro Bowler played with Jacoby Brissett last year before Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension and took over. Both he and Sam Howell could find security in Hunt. Again, though, such a situation appears to be a ways off from becoming a reality.

Washington has already had a lively last few months, with the franchise being sold to an ownership group headed by private equity investor Josh Harris. Hunt would not be one of the faces of this new era, but the veteran could make the transition a little smoother.

For now, he waits in free agency and hopes either the Commanders or another NFL team still deem him valuable.