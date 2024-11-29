The Washington Commanders revealed two huge injury updates to running back Austin Ekeler and cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Tenessee Titans. Head coach Dan Quinn's team is coming off a three-game losing streak, falling far behind the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has consequently dropped his level over the past few weeks against the mostly elite competition.

Washington will need Ekeler and Lattimore to be healthy to maintain its playoff position in a competitive NFC. However, for Week 14, the franchise will likely be without the two stars. According to Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, Marshon Lattimore has been listed as doubtful for the Titans' game, while Austin Ekeler will be unavailable for the matchup.

The Washington Commanders will need Jayden Daniels to regain his mojo

Not having Ekeler and Lattimore healthy for the Tennessee game is a blow to a franchise that needs to start racking up the wins again. For much of 2024, the Washington Commanders have been one of the NFL's best stories. Coming into the season off of a 4-13 2023, the franchise has found new life thanks to rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

The second pick in the 2024 NFL draft has had a Rookie of the Year caliber season. Daniels has thrown for twelve touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for over 500 yards and five touchdowns. Holding the seventh-best QBR in the NFL, Daniels has changed life in Washington, causing the organization to reevaluate its situation.

Due to their star rookie QB's outbreak, the Commanders made a bold midseason move, trading for star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The four-time Pro Bowler has yet to make his Washington debut, dealing with a hamstring injury. Dan Quinn is optimistic about Lattimore's prospects of returning soon, but every week, the Ex-New Orleans Saints player doesn't suit up, this midseason trade looks worse.

Austin Ekeler, on the other hand, has played eleven games for the Commanders. The veteran tailback has been a key contributor to the offense, rushing for 355 yards and four touchdowns and catching 33 passes for 346 yards. Ekeler brings a versatility in the backfield that Jayden Daniels has thrived on throughout the season. Getting him back as soon as possible is crucial for the Commanders' playoff hopes.

Despite the recent slide, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as a Commanders fan. First off, aside from the disappointing Dallas Cowboys' loss, this losing streak has come strictly against Super Bowl contenders. Taking that into account, Washington's schedule going forward is very reasonable.

Dan Quinn's 7-5 team has five games left. Those contests are against the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Dallas Cowboys. While no matchups should be taken for granted, the Commanders are in a position to rack up the wins to solidify themselves in the postseason.

Washington is currently the seventh seed in the NFC, a half-game in front of the eighth-seeded Arizona Cardinals. While the race is getting tight, if you told the organization that they were in this position going into Week 14, they would definitely take it. Overall, the Commanders are still in the playoff hunt, and they have all of their goals ahead of them.