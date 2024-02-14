The Commanders hired Adam Peters as their GM earlier this offseason, and they are continuing to build out their front office around him with the hiring of Lance Newmark.

The Washington Commanders have had quite a bit of turnover already this offseason, and free agency hasn't even opened up yet. While their new head coach hire in Dan Quinn certainly drew some headlines, they also have a new general manager in Adam Peters, who is continuing to build out his front office staff that will hopefully help him rebuild Washington into a contender.

Having the proper personnel leading a front office can be key, and Peters has been hard at work assembling a group of executives that can help him achieve his goal for the franchise. His latest hire, though, appears to be a particularly shrewd one, as he hired Lance Newmark, who was the senior director of player personnel with the Detroit Lions, to come to Washington to be his assistant general manager.

More #Commanders news: Former GM Martin Mayhew is transitioning to a new role, as he’ll be senior personnel executive and advisor to the GM Adam Peters. The two have a strong relationship from the #49ers & that remains. Executive VP Marty Hurney will move into an advisory role. https://t.co/PjLFodGwRu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2024

Newmark played a massive role in helping the Lions finally find their way back to the postseason this year. After years of struggles, Detroit finally has a young core of players on both sides of the ball, and Newmark had a hand in making that happen. Now, the Commanders will be hoping he can make a similar impact for them.

Washington has question marks up and down their roster that need to be answered, and it will be on Peters to figure out how to address their many needs. He won't be doing it all by himself, though, which is why the hiring of Newmark appears to be such a good move for the team, and it will be interesting to see what they are able to accomplish in their first year working together.