As free agency frenzy takes over the NFL, the Washington Commanders have had a pretty quiet week. Granted, they have signed players like quarterback Jacoby Brisset, offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and linebacker Cody Barton. On the other hand, they’ve also lost key contributors such as quarterback Taylor Heinicke and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

With the relative lack of action so far, it’s difficult to assign a grade to Washington in free agency. The Commanders are in a weird spot in that they’re not really rebuilding, but also not in a spot to contend for a title. In that sense, plus their relative lack of cap space, it makes sense why they’ve been so quiet.

However, this team still has some serious holes to fill on the roster. The Commanders are very thin at some key positions, especially on defense. If they want to improve in 2023, then they will have to address these needs somehow.

Fortunately for Washington, there are some free agents still available who could help with these issues. Let’s take a look at three players who would be great fits in the nation’s capital.

3. LB Devin Bush

One of, if not the weakest position for the Commanders is linebacker. Jamin Davis is a good piece on the outside, but David Mayo hasn’t shown too much on the other side despite entering his ninth season. In the middle, Washington did sign Barton away from the Seahawks, who should fit in well after posting 136 tackles last season. However, the unit could still use some reinforcements.

If the Commanders are looking for a buy-low option at the second level of defense, then former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush might be a good candidate. While solid in his four years in Pittsburgh, Bush, the 10th overall pick in 2019, never quite lived up to lofty early expectations. Throughout his career, Bush has racked up 286 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Steelers elected to not pick up Bush’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent this offseason. His market value is only around $3 million annually, according to Spotrac, meaning the Commanders would have room to spare if they do sign him. Bush is only 24, and the upside that made him such a good prospect is still in there somewhere. A change of scenery might do him some good, and Washington is a solid option in that regard.

2. CB Bryce Callahan

Another area the Commanders need some help is the secondary, and cornerback especially. Kendall Fuller is a good corner, but there isn’t much in the group otherwise. Adding former Minnesota Vikings corner Cameron Dantzler doesn’t really move the needle for Washington.

One player who could help the group is Bryce Callahan, who played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan had a decent season in 2022, posting 47 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions. However, he did allow 38 receptions on 51 targets, so it wasn’t a perfect season by any means.

Callahan is also 31, so he would likely sign on a cheap, short-term deal. Considering the where the Commanders are in terms of cap space and overall roster construction, that may be a good signing for them. Callahan won’t fix the secondary by himself, but he should definitely improve it for an affordable price.

1. TE Austin Hooper

Having already signed Wylie and Nick Gates to shore up the offensive line, tight end now stands out as the weakest position for Washington’s offense. Logan Thomas was once a really good tight end, but injuries and regression have weakened his game over the last couple of years. The other tight ends on the roster also haven’t shown much to inspire confidence in the group at large.

There are a few tight ends still on the market, though, and Austin Hooper stands out among them. In 2022, Hooper’s first season with the Tennessee Titans, he had 41 receptions for 444 yards and two touchdowns. Considering how bad Tennessee’s passing offense was and that Hooper split reps with Chigoziem Okonkwo, his 2022 season was a good one. Still, it seems likely he won’t return to the Titans, who are in a state of flux.

In that case, Washington should take at signing the veteran tight end. In all likelihood, he could form a good tight end duo like he did in Tennessee and with the Cleveland Brown before then. Throwing to another solid tight end should also do wonders for Sam Howell or Brissett under center. Hooper also shouldn’t be that expensive, with an estimated market value of $6.7 million.

Hooper has shown that he can be a great player, and Washington has to at least consider this move.