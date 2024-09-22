Two NFL games are taking place on Monday night during Week 3. While the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. ET, it is the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals who play in the prime time Monday Night Football slot. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Commanders vs. Bengals game?

The Bengals will host Monday Night Football, so the game against the Commanders will be at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff on Sept. 23 is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Monday Night Football

The Commanders vs. Bengals game will be broadcast on ABC. There will not be an ESPN2 ManningCast this week. You can also stream Monday Night Football with fuboTV, SlingTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and NFL+. Joe Buck will call the game, with Troy Aikman providing color. The sideline reporter will be Lisa Salters.

Date: Monday, Sept. 23| Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubotv (click for a free trial)

Odds: Bengals -7.5 | O/U 46.5

Commanders storylines

The Commanders are coming off of their first win with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. The second-overall pick from LSU is still learning the tools of the trade as a passer, but he has been incredible running the football. Daniels already has 26 rushing attempts, which he has converted into 132 yards and two rushing scores.

It is the defense that will need to step up in a big way against the Bengals, though. In order to slow down the impressive Cincinnati offense, all of the stars on Washington's defense will need to step up. Luckily, the team has plenty of talent on that end. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne form arguably the best defensive tackle duo in football, and Washington needs them to create pressure from the interior and make life hard on Joe Burrow.

The Bengals signal caller is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he will be eager to get his team back on track. Protection issues have been a problem for the Bengals in the past, though, so perhaps Washington's front seven could be in for a big day.

Bengals storylines

The Bengals are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they have been ever since Burrow became the team's starting quarterback. For whatever reason, though, the team has struggled mightily at the start of September recently. For the third straight season, they are 0-2 and looking to avoid three straight losses to start the season.

It took a game-winning field goal kick by the defending champions to topple the Bengals in Week 2, though, and Cincinnati is more than capable of winning in Week 3. They won their third game after losing the first two in each of the previous two seasons. Plus, reinforcements are on the way.

Tee Higgins, who has missed the first two games because of a hamstring injury, is set to make his season debut. His co-star at the receiver position is Ja'Marr Chase, but the LSU product hasn't looked like himself so far this year. Chase held out of training camp in search of a new contract, and he hasn't received his inevitable payday yet. The presence of Higgins gives the Bengals an impressive receiving corps, though, and things might open up for Chase this week.

LSU has produced a lot of NFL talent in recent years, and that will be evident on Monday Night Football. Both Daniels and Burrow won Heisman Trophies playing quarterback for the Tigers, and now they will square off in front of millions of viewers. Burrow found quick success in the NFL after leaving LSU, so will Daniels be able to do the same? This game will play a big part in telling that story.