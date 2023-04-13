Atlas takes on Philadelphia at the Estadio Jalisco in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final! It’s time to check our CONCACAF odds series, starring our Atlas-Philadelphia Union prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.
Atlas has been winless in its last three games. Atlas hopes to turn the tides as they trailed 1-0 in this series. Atlas is currently 13th in Liga MX, having won two of their 14 games so far this season.
Philadelphia followed their 1-0 win in the first leg with a 1-0 loss against FC Cincinnati in USA’s Major League Soccer. Philadelphia is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, having won only two of their seven games so far this season.
Here are the Atlas-Philadelphia Union soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
CONCACAF Odds: Atlas-Philadelphia Union Odds
Atlas FC: -125
Philadelphia Union: +310
Draw: +240
Over 2.5 Goals: +108
Under 2.5 Goals: -152
How to Watch Atlas vs. Philadelphia Union
TV: CONCACAF Go, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA
Stream: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com
Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT
Why Atlas Can Beat Philadelphia Union
Atlas will be heading into the game looking to use their home pitch advantage to get over the Union. Atlas heads into this game after a 1-1 Liga MX (Clausura) drawn result against FC Juárez. In that game, Atlas managed 64% possession and 17 shots on goal with three on target. For Atlas, the goalscorer was Julián Quiñones, assisted by Anderson Santamaria in the sixth minute.
Head coach Benjamin Mora spoke to the media on Monday and talked about wanting to advance to the next round of the CCL despite their poor form in Liga MX, which sees them winless in their last three matches. Atlas is only 2-8-4 in Liga MX, garnering 20 points on zero goal-differential (20 goals scored, 20 conceded).
Atlas will hope they can lean on Colombian center forward Julian Quinones, who was the danger man for them last time out against the Union. They will also be without left-back Idekel Dominguez, who is out until late April with a knee injury. Quinones will be partnering with Julio Furch and Brian Lozano to spearhead Atlas’ attack.
Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Atlas
After a losing effort in their last game against FC Cincinnati in MLS action, Philadelphia Union will be aiming to make amends here. Philadelphia Union managed 36% possession and 10 attempts at goal with four shots on target. FC Cincinnati had eight attempts at goal with two of them on target. Luciano Acosta (69′) scored for FC Cincinatti.
The Union will have a tough matchup against Atlas in Guadalajara. Philly hopes to make some waves in the CONCACAF Champions League, as they are only ranked 10th in the MLS’ Eastern Conference while ranking 18th in the league with their 2-1-4 tally.
Philadelphia may line up in a new-look formation. In their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati over the weekend, head coach Jim Curtin rolled out the Union in a 5-3-2 to try to get his squad going offensively. Regardless, Curtin will be needing the outputs of Daniel Gazdag, Julian Carranza, and Mikael Uhre in the attacking slots, as they have combined for six goals in the MLS.
Not only is left-back Kai Wagner still doubtful for the match with a hamstring injury, but the Union has had a slow start to their MLS campaign, only winning two of their seven games played. In Wagner’s place will probably be 21-year-old Nathan Harriel. Carranza, Gazdag, and Joaquin Torres are expected to lead the line.
Final Atlas-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick
Atlas will be glad to play at home and hope to impress the fans of the Los Rojinegros. Back the hosts to get this much-needed win at Guadalajara, Mexico.