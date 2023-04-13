Atlas takes on Philadelphia at the Estadio Jalisco in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final! It’s time to check our CONCACAF odds series, starring our Atlas-Philadelphia Union prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Atlas has been winless in its last three games. Atlas hopes to turn the tides as they trailed 1-0 in this series. Atlas is currently 13th in Liga MX, having won two of their 14 games so far this season.

Philadelphia followed their 1-0 win in the first leg with a 1-0 loss against FC Cincinnati in USA’s Major League Soccer. Philadelphia is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, having won only two of their seven games so far this season.

Here are the Atlas-Philadelphia Union soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Atlas-Philadelphia Union Odds

Atlas FC: -125

Philadelphia Union: +310

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Atlas vs. Philadelphia Union

TV: CONCACAF Go, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Stream: Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

After a losing effort in their last game against FC Cincinnati in MLS action, Philadelphia Union will be aiming to make amends here. Philadelphia Union managed 36% possession and 10 attempts at goal with four shots on target. FC Cincinnati had eight attempts at goal with two of them on target. Luciano Acosta (69′) scored for FC Cincinatti.

The Union will have a tough matchup against Atlas in Guadalajara. Philly hopes to make some waves in the CONCACAF Champions League, as they are only ranked 10th in the MLS’ Eastern Conference while ranking 18th in the league with their 2-1-4 tally.

Philadelphia may line up in a new-look formation. In their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati over the weekend, head coach Jim Curtin rolled out the Union in a 5-3-2 to try to get his squad going offensively. Regardless, Curtin will be needing the outputs of Daniel Gazdag, Julian Carranza, and Mikael Uhre in the attacking slots, as they have combined for six goals in the MLS.

Final Atlas-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick

Atlas will be glad to play at home and hope to impress the fans of the Los Rojinegros. Back the hosts to get this much-needed win at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Final Atlas-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick: Atlas (-125), Over 2.5 goals (+108)