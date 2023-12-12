Leah is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Leah.
Coral Island – Leah
“Leah is a self-employed yoga instructor at the community center. She lives in an old mansion with her dad, Randy, and stepmother, Ling.”
Leah is a yoga instructor at the Community Center and resides in the Victorian Mansion. Her birthday is in Summer 24.
How to Romance Leah in Coral Island
You can befriend, and eventually romance, Leah by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.
You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.
As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.
Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:
- 1 Heart – 350
- 2-4 Hearts – 450 each
- 5 Hearts – 525
- 6-10 Hearts – 625 each
Best Gifts for Leah
Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.
Leah Loves the following items:
- Hot cocoa
- Smoothie
Likes:
- Flower Bouquet
- Pink Diamond
Neutral:
- Pickled Okra
Dislikes:
- Most mushrooms, vegetables, farmstead products, and fruit
Hates:
- Most fish
- Bronze bar
- Gold bar
Leah’s Schedule
Regular Schedule
- Monday to Thursday
- 09:00: Leaves home to sit on a bench in the Woodlands near the river and read a book.
- 16:40: Begins walking home to watch TV.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Friday
- 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Sunny’s Beach Shack on the far right of the beach.
- 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Saturday and Sunday
- 07:10: Leaves home to lead a yoga class in front of the Community Center with Dinda, Joko, Erika, Jack, and Kira attending.
- 13:00: Finishes class to drink coffee and chat with Erika.
- 17:10: Begins walking towards her house, then goes into her room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
Seasonal differences
- Summer; Tuesday and Thursday
- 08:00: Leaves home to do yoga near the Lake.
- 13:20: Finishes exercising to sit on a bench near the lake and read.
- 18:00: Leaves the lake to have dinner at home.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Fall; Monday and Wednesday
- 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Coral Inn.
- 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
- Winter; Tuesday and Thursday
- 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Coral Inn.
- 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
Rainy or snowy weather
- 08:10: Leaves home to go to the Community Center to do yoga with Dinda.
- 13:10: Finishes yoga class and spends time in the Community Center.
- 16:10: Leaves to return home and go to her room.
- 22:00: Goes to bed.
Leah Heart Events
- Heart Value: 2
- Day: Any (10:00–14:00)
- Location: Victorian Mansion
- Heart Value: 3
- Day: Any (10:00–14:00)
- Location: Beach
- Heart Value: 4
- Day: Saturday (10:00–14:00)
- Location: Community Center yoga room
- Heart Value: 6
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–16:00)
- Location: Lake
- Heart Value: 6
- Day: Sunny weather (09:00–15:00)
- Location: Beach
- Heart Value: 7
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–15:00)
- Location: Victorian Mansion
- Heart Value: 7
- Day: Sunny or windy weather (10:00–14:00)
- Location: Little island at the Lake
- Heart Value: 8
- Day: Any (12:00–16:00)
- Location: Fishensips
Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.