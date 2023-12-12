Check out this Coral Island guide to learn how to romance Leah, one of Coral Island's 28 eligible partners.

“Leah is a self-employed yoga instructor at the community center. She lives in an old mansion with her dad, Randy, and stepmother, Ling.”

Leah is a yoga instructor at the Community Center and resides in the Victorian Mansion. Her birthday is in Summer 24.

How to Romance Leah in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Leah by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Leah

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Leah Loves the following items:

Hot cocoa

Smoothie

Likes:

Flower Bouquet

Pink Diamond

Neutral:

Pickled Okra

Dislikes:

Most mushrooms, vegetables, farmstead products, and fruit

Hates:

Most fish

Bronze bar

Gold bar

Leah’s Schedule

Regular Schedule

Monday to Thursday 09:00: Leaves home to sit on a bench in the Woodlands near the river and read a book. 16:40: Begins walking home to watch TV. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Friday 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Sunny’s Beach Shack on the far right of the beach. 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Saturday and Sunday 07:10: Leaves home to lead a yoga class in front of the Community Center with Dinda, Joko, Erika, Jack, and Kira attending. 13:00: Finishes class to drink coffee and chat with Erika. 17:10: Begins walking towards her house, then goes into her room. 22:00: Goes to bed.



Seasonal differences

Summer; Tuesday and Thursday 08:00: Leaves home to do yoga near the Lake. 13:20: Finishes exercising to sit on a bench near the lake and read. 18:00: Leaves the lake to have dinner at home. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Fall; Monday and Wednesday 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Coral Inn. 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room. 22:00: Goes to bed.

Winter; Tuesday and Thursday 09:00: Leaves home to do yoga near Coral Inn. 18:10: Leaves to edit videos in her living room. 22:00: Goes to bed.



Rainy or snowy weather

08:10: Leaves home to go to the Community Center to do yoga with Dinda.

13:10: Finishes yoga class and spends time in the Community Center.

16:10: Leaves to return home and go to her room.

22:00: Goes to bed.

Leah Heart Events

Heart Value: 2 Day: Any (10:00–14:00) Location: Victorian Mansion

Heart Value: 3 Day: Any (10:00–14:00) Location: Beach

Heart Value: 4 Day: Saturday (10:00–14:00) Location: Community Center yoga room

Heart Value: 6 Day: Sunny or windy weather (08:00–16:00) Location: Lake

Heart Value: 6 Day: Sunny weather (09:00–15:00) Location: Beach

Heart Value: 7 Day: Sunny or windy weather (09:00–15:00) Location: Victorian Mansion

Heart Value: 7 Day: Sunny or windy weather (10:00–14:00) Location: Little island at the Lake

Heart Value: 8 Day: Any (12:00–16:00) Location: Fishensips



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.