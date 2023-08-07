UFC fans saw a great night of fights from UFC Nashville and top Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen put the rest of the division on notice with his dominant win over Rob Font. Sandhagen's celebration will be cut short, however, as he plans to undergo surgery immediately for an injury sustained during the fight. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Cory Sandhagen handily defeated Rob Font during the Main Event by a score of 50-45 as he dominated all five rounds with a wrestling-heavy game plan. To the dismay of fans watching, Sandhagen smothered font with his wrestling and negated any sort of offense for him to mount. Sandhagen spent most of the fight threatening submissions and landing ground-and-pound from Font's guard. Even President Dana White walked out during the Main Event due to lack of excitement.

However, when given the chance to defend his performance on the post-fight mic, Sandhagen mentioned that he broke his elbow mid-fight and had to resort to a wrestling attack.

Cory Sandhagen showing off the elbow injury he suffered 😬 pic.twitter.com/F4TTErsdKz — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 6, 2023

It's not known when the injury occurred, but Sandhagen was compromised in not being able to throw anything with it for the rest of the fight. He arrived to the post fight press conference in a sling and continued to defend his game plan. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Sandhagen mentioned that the timeline for his return would be “at least” six months.

Cory Sandhagen says on The MMA Hour that he will be out for a minimum of 6 months and is getting surgery on Thursday after his injury at #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/hCXaV7UN0S — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 7, 2023

Cory Sandhagen explains why it would've been "so dumb" to go away from his grappling against Rob Font 🧠 #TheMMAHour "That would almost be like if I was playing basketball, and Shaquille O’Neal is guarding me, and I try to post up on him.” ▶️ https://t.co/sx42hWd41I pic.twitter.com/LjUC4x162q — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 7, 2023

Sandhagen shouldn't really have to defend his win considering he won in dominant fashion, similarly to a performance we'd see out of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Add in the injury, and Sandhagen was extremely smart in fighting the way he did against Font. UFC fans want to see an all-out war, but a fighter like Cory Sandhagen is much more concerned about his evolution and securing a win rather than spilling blood and entertaining the fans.

With his win over No. 7 ranked Font, it'll be interesting to see if Sandhagen's No. 4 ranking changes at all. With him being out for at least six months, there may be some shake-ups at the top of the division. Sandhagen still believes that he is deserving of a title shot after his performance, but he'll have to wait and see what the landscape is once he's fully healed from his injury.