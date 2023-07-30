The Tricolor and the Copper Queens play a dead rubber to close out the Group C games! Stay in tune with the latest Women's World Cup series with our Costa Rica-Zambia odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Costa Rica previously participated in the 2015 World Cup, but still could not find its first win up to this day. La Sele hopes to find its first three points against the African side.

Zambia also posed as a threat from the CAF region but failed to register wins against Spain and Japan in their group. The Copper Queens hope to get a draw or a win in this tourney to end their journey on a good note.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Costa Rica-Zambia Odds

Costa Rica: +230

Zambia: +100

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -150

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How To Watch Costa Rica vs. Zambia

TV: Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, Universo NOW, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Costa Rica Will Beat Zambia

Costa Rica is back on the global stage for the second time after missing the 2019 World Cup edition. However, their debut in the 2015 World Cup did not go as planned as they failed to advance from the group stage.

Their campaign in the current tournament started with a 3-0 defeat against Spain, followed by a 2-0 loss to Japan last week. Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored first-half goals, securing a victory for Japan. In that match, Costa Rica had 43% possession and made 6 attempts at goal, with 2 of them on target, while Japan recorded 23 shots on goal, with 11 on target.

Despite their challenges, Costa Rica has been slightly better in the tournament and is considered the favorite to claim maximum points in their upcoming game. One concerning statistic for Costa Rica is that they have conceded seven of their last eight World Cup goals between the 20th and 30th minutes. Moreover, their performance this year has been less than stellar, as they have won only one out of eleven games, suffering eight losses.

Fortunately, Costa Rica has no injuries to report, and with a strong squad available, they might opt to stick with the same starting lineup that lost 2-0 to Japan in their second Group C match. Additionally, when compared to Zambia (-10) in two matches against the same opponents, Costa Rica holds the edge in goal differential (-5).

A standout player for Costa Rica is Raquel Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL. She is the all-time leading scorer for Costa Rica, having netted 55 international goals in 101 caps. The likes of Priscila Chinchilla, Cristín Granados, Katherine Alvarado, María Paula Salas, and Melissa Herrera are expected to be in all systems go and score in this match.

Why Zambia Will Beat Costa Rica

Zambia is making its first-ever appearance at this stage of the tournament. After participating in the previous Olympic Games, they had higher expectations for their performance here. Unfortunately, their preparations were overshadowed by backroom troubles, and the impact of this has been evident on the field.

Their World Cup debut was challenging, as they suffered a tough 5-0 loss against Japan. In their second game, they faced another five-goal defeat, this time against Spain. La Roja secured the victory with braces from Jenifer Hermoso and Alba Mara Ferrer. In that match, Zambia had only 25% possession and managed 10 shots at goal, with only 2 on target. On the other hand, Spain recorded 22 shots at goal, with 13 on target.

Neither team has performed well in the tournament so far, but Zambia showed promise before the World Cup by scoring eight goals in their final three matches. Zambia's defense has been struggling, as they have conceded 28 goals in just eight games. Moreover, their last nine matches have seen at least three goals, with the most recent five producing at least five goals.

The good news for Zambia is that Catherine Musonda is available again after serving her one-game suspension, and she should reclaim her place as the goalkeeper on Monday. Additionally, the team has no other injury concerns to worry about. A standout performer for Zambia is Barbra Banda, who has scored 39 goals for her country, including nine multi-goal efforts. The likes of Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji, and Racheal Nachula are also expected to blast some goals to add to their individual tallies.

Final Costa Rica-Zambia Prediction & Pick

Both squads will be making this an entertaining fixture as they have no chance to proceed to the next round. Both teams will come in banging goals through the nets, but expect a draw in high-scoring fashion.

Final Costa Rica-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Draw (+260), Over 2.5 goals (-150)