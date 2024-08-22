The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team, and because of that, they have one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL. That means tons of fans are curious about who will actually be suiting up for the Cowboys during the 2024 season, and if you are one of those fans, then we have you covered.

NFL cut day is Aug. 27, and every NFL team has to trim their roster down to 53 players on that date. Years of impressive drafts and big free-agent acquisitions have led to Dallas having one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL, so cut day certainly won't be easy. On the other hand, the Cowboys haven't had the playoff success that they desire in this era, and their championship window won't last forever, so they can't make any mistakes when constructing the roster this season. With that said, here is our 53-man roster prediction for the Cowboys' 2024 season.

Quarterback (3):

Dak Prescott, Trey Lance, Cooper Rush

Dak Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns last season, and he will once again be at the helm in Dallas. The Cowboys also want to roster and develop former number three overall pick Trey Lance. Lance was viewed as a prestigious prospect by the San Francisco 49ers, but his fall from grace has been drastic, and he is already considered a massive draft bust.

Even so, the Cowboys still think there is some potential hidden away in Lance, but it would be smart to carry another quarterback in case he isn't ready to go if there is an emergency situation in Dallas' quarterback room. For that reason, we think the Cowboys will also carry Cooper Rush on the active roster. Rush is a veteran backup who knows the Cowboys system well, as he has spent all but a couple of months of his career with the organization.

Running back (3):

Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn

The Cowboys would probably prefer to keep four running backs, especially with Tony Pollard jumping ship, but the numbers game and the presence of a fullback limit Dallas to three tailbacks on the 53-man roster. Pollard is gone, but the man he used to battle for touches with is back.

That is, of course, Ezekiel Elliott, the franchise legend who spent last season on the New England Patriots. The Cowboys hope that Elliott has something left in the tank, but they let him walk in 2023 for a reason. Elliot isn't the player he once was, and although he is listed as the starter, you should expect Rico Dowdle to get an increase in reps this year.

The third running back spot could go to a number of different players, but Deuce Vaughn's relationship (father-son) to Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn will likely help his case.

Fullback (1):

Hunter Luepke

The Cowboys are known for spreading out the field and utilizing a bunch of receivers, but they will likely carry a fullback this year. That fullback is Hunter Luepke, and his presence allows the Cowboys to only carry three tight ends. The plan is for Luepke to spend time at both fullback and tight end.

Receiver (6):

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy

The Cowboys' receiving corps isn't as deep as it once was. Still, they have one of the best receivers in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb. Additionally, Brandin Cooks has been a reliable pass catcher regardless of where he is playing for a decade now. Jalen Tolpert and KaVontae Turpin should be in for bigger roles this season, the latter of whom will serve as a return man as well.

The concerning thing for Dallas is that Lamb is currently holding out in hopes of a new contract. Because of that, the Cowboys would be smart to carry six receivers. We do think Lamb and the Cowboys will figure things out, but concern over his contract and potential rust upon his return opens up spots for Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy.

Tight end (3):

Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens

In replacement of Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson found tons of success in 2023. He was one of many tight ends league-wide to emerge as a high-end tight end. Ferguson also has a solid backup behind him by the name of Luke Schoonmaker. John Stephens rounds out the group, but Hunter Luepke could also see time here.

Offensive line (9):

Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Zack Martin, Brock Hoffman, Terence Steele, Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, Asim Richards, Josh Ball

For the better part of a decade, the Cowboys had arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. That may no longer be the case, but the team still has an above-average unit in the trenches. They are, of course, led by Zack Martin, arguably the best offensive linemen in the NFL and one of the best guards in league history. The team is set at the guard position, as Tyler Smith is also an elite player there.

The team did lose big men staples Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, though. They will be replaced by Tyler Guyton/Chuma Edoga and Brock Hoffman, the former of whom was their first-round pick this year. Cooper Beebe and Josh Ball will be the backup interior linemen, and Asim Richards will join whoever loses the left tackle battle between Guyton/Edoga as a backup tackle.

Defensive line (9):

Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Chauncey Golston, Justin Rogers, Marshawn Kneeland, Carl Lawson, Jordan Phillips

The Cowboys' front seven is stacked. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence form arguably the best defensive end duo in the NFL, and Mazi Smith is expected to take a jump forward in year two. Osa Odighizuwa and Jordan Phillips will take on big roles on the defensive interior as well, the latter of whom was a recent trade acquisition acquired to help bolster this unit. Chauncey Golston, Justin Rogers, Carl Lawson, and Marshawn Kneeland all also have a chance to crack the defensive line rotation.

Of course, Parsons is the standout here. The versatile star can rush the passer, stop the run, and drop back into coverage. He was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as recently as 2022. Former Minnesota Viking Linval Joseph was just added to the roster, too, but we don't think he has enough left in the tank to make the final roster as a soon-to-be 36-year-old.

Linebacker (5):

Eric Kendricks, Damone Clark, Marist Liufau, DaMarvion Overshown, Damien Wilson

Mike Zimmer is Dallas' defensive coordinator, so Eric Kendricks will obviously have a big role on the team. Damone Clark, Marist Liufau, DaMarion Overshown, and Damien Wilson are as close to roster locks as you can get, too, making this position group an easy one to settle on for the 53-man roster.

Cornerback (6):

Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Caelen Carson, Kemon Hall, Andrew Booth

The Cowboys went into last season thinking Trevon Diggs was their ball-hawking cornerback, and then Diggs got hurt, and DaRon Bland set the NFL pick-six record. Both are back and healthy now and the Cowboys will surely force a lot of turnovers because of it. Jourdan Lewis is next on the depth chart, but there is a lot to like about Caelen Carson, Kemon Hall, and Andre Booth.

Carson has looked better than your average rookie during training camp, and Hall has been a standout leading up to the regular season. The team just traded for Booth, and now they have incredible depth at the cornerback position.

Safety (5):

Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, Israel Mukuamu

Most teams only keep 10 defensive backs on the 53-man roster, but since we have Dallas only carrying three running backs, a roster spot was opened up and used here. Hard decisions still had to be made at safety, as Sheldrick Redwine was a tough cut for us to make. All five of Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and Israel Mukuamu were on the roster in 2023, so there is no reason to change that in 2024.

Specialist (3):

Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg

In his first season in the NFL, Brandon Aubrey made his first 35 field goals, which was the most ever to start a career. This led to Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods. He found that success with Trent Sieg snapping the ball as the team's long snapper and with the team's punter, Bryan Anger, working as the placeholder.