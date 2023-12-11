Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave his MVP endorsement for Dak Prescott following Dallas' dominant 33-13 win over the Eagles in Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys spanked the Eagles with a 33-13 beatdown on Sunday at AT&T Stadium to tie Philadelphia with a 10-3 record atop the NFC East standings. Dak Prescott continued his insane run, going 217 yards on 24-of-39 passing to go along with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Following the win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones endorsed his star quarterback for MVP.

“I would say he’s become the most valuable player right before our eyes in the last several months,” Jones said, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

Though Jones sang his quarterback praises, Prescott believes that wasn't particularly his best performance. Otherwise, the 30-year-old believes the Cowboys would have dropped 50 on Philadelphia's head had he been in top form. Despite the dominant showing from his team, Prescott had a few hiccups along the way. He recorded one fumble and got sacked thrice for a loss of 15 yards.

Nonetheless, Prescott did set the tone early for what eventually became a Cowboys runaway. He opened the game with a 13-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter to put up the first points on the board for Dallas. Then he found Michael Gallup on a one-yard pass late in the second quarter to give Philadelphia a commanding 24-6 lead at the half.

Prescott's performance against the Eagles was enough to launch him past San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as the favorite to win MVP. The two-time Pro Bowler is now up to 23 touchdowns with a 69.3 percent completion rate (201-of-290) and 2,444 yards over his last eight games.