Attention! If you currently are or have ever been employed as a professional football kicker, the Dallas Cowboys are interested in talking with you about their roster vacancy. The Cowboys’ kicking woes reared their ugly head in the playoffs last year when kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys are in the market for a new kicker with Maher now a free agent.

Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassell mentioned Robbie Gould and a slew of others as potential roster options, though he made it clear that “anybody else on Earth who is not on the roster” is under consideration, per the team’s website.

“We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now, is under consideration,” Fassel said. “That’s everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at – XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found their way.”

To be clear, the Cowboys coach even mentioned Maher, who made a career-high 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts in 2022, as a potential option.

But given how the veteran kicker flamed out in the postseason, it seems more likely that a different placekicker will be added alongside former undrafted free agent Tristan Vizcaino.

Fassell mentioned Robbie Gould, an 18-year NFL veteran, Mason Crosby, the longtime Green Bay Packers kicker and Ryan Succop, who has made 82.9 percent of his field goals in his career as veteran options.

The Cowboys coach also mentioned the XFL and USFL as other avenues to explore kicking options.

One thing is clear.

The Cowboys are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a second kicker on their roster.