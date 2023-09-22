Dallas Cowboys superstar Trevon Diggs recently suffered a season-ending injury. Diggs endured an ACL injury and has received support from people all over the sports world. ESPN analyst Bart Scott thought he'd throw a jab at the Cowboys and make a joke while discussing the situation, something that didn't sit well with Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark on ESPN First Take. Micah Parsons saw a clip of the segment and posted a fiery response on X (formerly Twitter).

Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!! https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 22, 2023

So what exactly did Scott say to trigger this response?

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas and like Stephen A. always says, just wait something bad always happens,” Scott said.

Stephen A. Smith had no intention of joking about this situation though. He is no stranger to hating on the Cowboys, but understood how serious Diggs' injury is.

Clark, however, responded first.

“No, don't start that,”Clark said. “Don't start that.”

Then Smith responded.

“First of all, I wouldn't do that right now in all seriousness… this is a season-ending injury so certainly not going to joke about that.”

Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He plays a crucial role for the Cowboys' defense. Diggs' presence will certainly be missed by Dallas for the remainder of the season.

Scott's joke was untimely without question. Criticizing athletes for poor performances is one thing, but choosing to make a comment such as Scott's after a player suffers a serious injury is beyond explanation. Parsons probably won't be the only Cowboys star to fire back at Scott.