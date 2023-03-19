Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Dallas Cowboys went ahead and swung for a trade in the offseason, nabbing former Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks, who asked for a trade back in the 2022 season, will now play for Jerry Jones’ squad in 2023. Just a few hours after the trade was finalized, Cooks talked about this trade and what it means for him, per Aaron Wilson.

“Brandin Cooks on trade to #Cowboys ‘Man, honestly, I just feel blessed for this opportunity to contribute to something that’s already special. For the Jones family to believe in me, I look forward to joining something special and I bring that mindset everywhere I go’

@KPRC2”

Cooks asked for a trade last season amidst the Texans’ tumultuous 2022 season. The star wide receiver still has gas left in the gas, and he’d much rather prefer playing for a team looking to win the Lombardi trophy. After failing to find a suitable trade last year, Houston finally dealt the wide receiver to the other conference.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brandin Cooks will now join a Cowboys offense that has a ton of potential if everything aligns right. They already have a rising star in CeeDee Lamb and a solid number 2 in Michael Gallup. Tony Pollard will also be featured more prominently after the release of Ezekiel Elliott. This could be setting up for another breakout year for Dak Prescott.

It’s looking like it’s going to be another brutal year in the NFC East (NFC Beast, anyone?). The Eagles, despite losing key free agents, retooled and also kept a couple of key starters. The Giants are also retooling behind the newly-extended Daniel Jones. Can the Cowboys keep up with their new-look offense?