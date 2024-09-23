The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 after losing at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. CeeDee Lamb had only four catches in the 28-25 loss and expressed frustrations with Dak Prescott on the sideline. He then skipped his media obligation, per Pro Football Talk. Prescott downplayed the spat in his post-game comments.

“Reading body language, I’m not really into it. I’m just into making sure that he doesn’t get down on himself,” The Cowboys quarterback told the media. “The body language, whether it’s good or it’s bad, it’s irrelevant. It’s where his mind is. And so, you are going to be disappointed when you’re passionate, and when you expect a lot from yourself. You’re going to be that way. So for me, it’s about just letting him know, ‘Hey, next play; wipe it clean.’”

The Cowboys were down 28-6 in the fourth quarter before putting together three straight scoring drives to close the gap. They missed two two-point conversions that could have completely changed the game. Lamar Jackson got the ball back and finally put it away, clinching the 28-25 victory.

With a short week ahead, the Cowboys must figure out their offensive problems quickly. While the season is still young, Dallas has to get their offense rolling for four quarters to make sure they make the playoffs.

The Cowboys must fix the offense quickly

The Cowboys started their season by signing Dak Prescott to the richest contract in NFL history. While he has put together strong regular seasons, the playoffs have been the biggest issue for Dallas. This year, that has not proven to be the case. They scored nine points from halftime of the Week 2 game to halftime of the Week 3 game.

With an expensive quarterback and wide receiver, they must take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Giants on Thursday night. They just got their first win against the Browns on Sunday, meaning they have equal 1-2 records. While New York's defense has improved, Lamb and Prescott must shine in primetime.

Thursday's game is important because of how tough their schedule is after that game. Consecutive matchups against the Steelers, Lions, and 49ers will all provide tough defenses for Prescott and crew to figure out. The defense has also been poor the last two weeks, allowing over 70 points in their two home games.

If CeeDee Lamb's frustrations continue, the Cowboys will be in danger of missing the playoffs. The NFC Wild Card picture has started to take shape and Dallas is on the outside looking in. Beating the Giants is the first step towards making the postseason again.