The Dallas Cowboys have been the big disappointment of the NFL. Following the 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Micah Parsons spoke about his head coach, Mike McCarthy, which fueled rumors on social media. Fast forward two days later, and Parsons backed up his claim and refuted what the narrative turned into.

“I never once threw, or even intended to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus … The question that was asked about here and the Dallas Cowboys is, did I see Mike McCarthy in our future? I said, ‘That's above my pay grade,'”

Since the loss, McCarthy's job has been in question. He's in the final year of his contract and Dallas only has three wins on the season. Not to mention, the Cowboys announced quarterback Dak Prescott is having season-ending surgery. As a result, the rumor train has begun and replacements have been in discussion. For instance, Rex Ryan endorsed Deion Sanders as the next man up to replace McCarthy.

Micah Parsons comments about Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy leave questions

The initial quote by Parsons was what intrigued many. Following the loss, Parsons said this: “That's above my pay grade, if Mike (McCarthy) coaches again next year … Mike can leave and go wherever he wants … You want to win games and do great things with those types of (player) legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.”

Although Parsons said he was referencing how Cowboys veterans like Zack Martin have to stay with a franchise through the mud, while coaches can pick and choose when to stay and leave. However, those comments shouldn't be made public. Considering the storylines surrounding the franchise this season, this is one they would prefer to avoid.

Luckily, on Monday, Parsons and McCarthy spoke face-to-face about the situation. The head coach elaborated that they handled things appropriately. “Micah and I had a conversation this morning about it, and we handled those things as men should handle it,” McCarthy said. “That wasn't his intent (to insult McCarthy) …”

Regardless if there was intent or not, words are still words, and what Parsons said made it sound like a jab to his head coach. However, this could be the tip of the iceberg. The Cowboys are second-to-last in defensive points allowed, and only 23rd in offensive points scored. While there's a plethora of causes for the horrendous season, Parsons suggested the blame falls on his head coach. If McCarthy stays with Dallas until the end of the season or beyond, remains to be seen.