The NFL world roasted Dak Prescott following his forgettable performance versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Some analysts and fans are even calling for the Dallas Cowboys to find a new starting quarterback. Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has Prescott's back though, per Jeff Kolb of FOX 4 News.

According to Kolb, Ferguson texted Prescott after the Cowboys lost to the 49ers 42-10 and said, “I'm with you 'til the wheels fall off.”

Ferguson then stated why he still believes in Prescott despite the QB's recent struggles, via Kolb as well.

“It's my job to follow him and run through a brick wall if he tells me to,” Ferguson added.

Dak Prescott's future with the Cowboys

The Cowboys are still 3-2. It is not as if their season is over by any means. But NFL fans and analysts are not sure if Prescott has what it takes to lead Dallas anymore.

Prescott went 14-24 through the air against a top-tier 49ers defense in Week 5. He added one touchdown, but was also picked off three times. Prescott has now recorded five touchdowns on the season, but has also thrown four interceptions. He led the league in interceptions last year with 15 as well.

Interceptions have been problematic. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are not giving up on Prescott just yet, however. Dallas has Super Bowl expectations and they will continue to roll with Prescott for now.

One has to wonder if the Cowboys will consider making a change if his struggles persist. There is no question that the remainder of 2023 is pivotal for Prescott's future with the team. It's still early enough in the season for him to post overall impressive numbers.

Prescott and the Cowboys will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.